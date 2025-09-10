Featured

Melbourne Machete Violence

Molly Melbum 10 September 2025 1 minute read

I don't quite get it. I thought Chopper Reed was some what of a national hero?

People were queuing up for photos with Chopper and to buy his book.

But now they say that people like him should be deported. Sent back to the country where their parents or grand parents came from.



Give Chopper the chop.

But I don't remember anybody saying that about him. Nor people being scared to walk out to a restaurant because Chopper or one of his mates might randomly come after you with a blade.

And then they make a freaking movie glorifying his deeds.

A movie funded in the main by The Australian Film Finance Corporation (the key federal government agency at the time now merged into Screen Australia), Film Victoria (another state screen agency) and who else but a Foxtel company (Showtime Australia). The owners of Sky News who say machete people should be deported put the money up for a bloody movie called "Chopper".



So what am I missing?



I can't seem to put my finger on it...