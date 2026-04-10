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THE AGE OF MONSTERS

Max Gross 10 April 2026 2 minutes read

We are governed by maniacs and Quislings

Israel has sabotaged the Iran/US/Israel ceasefire.

That’s what it always does. Remember the Gaza “peace plan” that US Presidense Donald J Caligula announced in September last year? Israel continues to kill Palestinians there with complete impunity.

Naturally, within hours of the old orange pedophile’s announcement of a two-week suspension of war against Iran, Israel “unleashed one of its largest coordinated attacks against Hezbollah, striking targets across Lebanon,” according to the pusillanimous ABC News which usually parrots Zionist talking points: “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched 100 different attacks on the Iranian-backed militant group in a 10 minute window on Wednesday.”

In just ten minutes, the Zionazi regime slaughtered about 300 people and injured more than 800 others across Lebanon, including central Beirut. Are we supposed to believe that all those dead and injured are Hezbollah “terrorists”???

The Israeli psychopaths even admitted they are using their Gaza template.

Iran says Lebanon was included by the two-week ceasefire, but Israel and its US accomplice in war crimes claim it wasn’t, contradicting Pakistan, the key mediator in the ceasefire talks. And, just like clockwork, Trump once again resorted to unhinged threats, saying US forces will remain in the Middle East until a “real agreement” is reached, ignoring the agreement that Pakistan had just mediated and all had agreed to.

Over and over again, Israel and the USA prove they cannot be trusted.

As for Australia’s response? A report in The Guardian says it all: “Even as other world leaders called out the madness of a war without clear objectives, the Australian prime minister was cautious, even mealy-mouthed.”

In a press conference, Anthony Albappeasey managed to squeak up that “the Australian government also firmly believes that this [ceasefire] has to apply to Lebanon as well. We want to see peace in this region, and it will make a difference”. But he didn’t say if his government would send assistance to Lebanon or to help Australians stuck there, as it did for the United Arab Emirates. And he sure as fuck didn’t blame Bibi the butcher and Donnie Diaper for starting the war.

As usual, both he and utterly discredited Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed their “concern” while actually doing nothing that might effect Israel – or the USA – in any tangible way. Gutless, shameless, and still a couple of Zionist lobby lickspittles.

This is indeed the age of monsters.