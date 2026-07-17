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CRY ME A RIVER TO THE SEA

Max Gross 17 July 2026 9 minutes read

Social cohesion hasn’t a hope in Hades

Is anyone else sick and tired of hearing about the so-called “Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion”? Well, buckle up, because I’m here to poke it with a stick.

The Royal Commission is supposedly “examining the nature, causes and impacts of antisemitism and failures in social cohesion in Australia, as well as the effectiveness of government, law enforcement, and security responses. It is also investigating the circumstances leading up to the Bondi attack, including security arrangements and information‑sharing between agencies,” but so far it seems to be little more than a wailing wall for the Zionist lobby.

No Muslim, Arab or Palestinian testimony is being heard. Or allowed.

So what became of the “social cohesion” aspect of the Commission’s mandate? It’s the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion. AND!

Where’s the feckin’ “social cohesion” in refusing non-Jewish testimony in this expensive farce?

How expensive do I hear you ask?

The Albanese Labor government has poured more than $AU131 million into the RC, in addition to the more than $AU600 million “to combat the influences of antisemitism, violent extremism and hate in Australia,” as well as $AU1 million a year on Albappeasey’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal, which includes her daily salary of a meaty $1,070 plus six taxpayer-funded staffers, all of whom – like her – are no doubt Zionist lobby apparatchiks.

Meanwhile, “Albo” has sprinkled $AU90 million – over three years – on the belatedly appointed Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, clearly a reluctant afterthought. Anyone seen Mr Malik at the Royal Commission hearings? Anyone hear anything about Mr Malik? Hellooo???

Since the Bondi terrorist attack on 14 December 2025, the Islamophobia Register Australia reported a 740% spike in hate incidents against Muslims and Arabs.

Read that number again: 740%! Social cohesion, my skinny old white arse!

You don’t build social cohesion by favoring one small but well-funded and very vocal section of the community while excluding others. But that is exactly what Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese did when he bowed to Zionist lobby pressure to establish this choreographed, taxpayer-funded pantomime, further evidence of the strength and depth of Israel’s foreign interference.

In the stunned aftermath of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, Albappeasey slapped together the RC after the usual uproar and threats by Israel’s Zionist lobby (“Prime Minister, it’s Mr Leibler on the phone again!”) which inexplicably blamed him personally while seizing the tragedy to ramp up its core agenda to silence critics of Israel. The lobby marshaled its forces so rapidly one suspects they were already poised to sprint out of the blocks. And no, I’m not saying the Bondi shooting spree was a False Flag event staged by Mossad. But if it was it wouldn’t feckin’ surprise me.

Never coy to push his corpse-filled wheelbarrow, Israel’s corrupt prime minister – and wanted war criminal – Benny Mileikowsky immediately made a very serious face and declared “I warned the Australian prime minister that certain policies and rhetoric were pouring fuel on the antisemitic fire, and tragically, this is the result… Antisemitism kills. When it is tolerated, excused or encouraged, it leads to bloodshed.”

By “certain policies and rhetoric” he meant Anthony Albappeasey’s long overdue recognition of Palestinian statehood. By “antisemitism” he meant the slightest scrutiny or criticism of Israel’s apartheid state, its militarism, its expansionism, its psychotic claims to Ubermensch exceptionalism, its cruelty and depravity.

If “Albo” wasn’t such a gutless squib he would have imposed total boycotts and sanctions on Israel the moment he became prime minister back in 2022. But no! Mustn’t trigger the performative ire of the Israel brigade!

And please don’t come at me with the standard boilerplate mantra that “Israel-has-the-right-to-exist” and “Israel-has-the-right-to-defend-itself”. Because no and no. “Israel” is illegitimate. The Balfour Declaration of 1917 contravened the Hague convention that makes clear an occupying army must not introduce a new political regime. And no, “You cannot break into someone’s house and then claim a right to self-defense when they resist you.” So feck that!

Chabad’s Chanukah By the Sea event on Bondi beach in Sydney last year attracted roughly 1,000 people, including two armed men who suddenly fired at the crowd, killing 15 people: 11 men, 3 women, and a 10-year-old girl. Forty one people were injured. All but one of the dead and injured were Aussies: that one was an Israeli. None deserved death but we all deserve to know what really happened and why: before, during and after the attack.

By now, most people who still give a shit about dead and dying civilians know that the killers were Sajid Akram and his 24-years-old son, Naveed Akram. Sajid, an Indian national and Australian permanent resident, was shot dead by cops. Naveed, an Aussie-born citizen, was wounded, survived, remains in custody, and faces 59 charges, including multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and “alleged” terrorist offences. A court trial is yet to come.

We were told that the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion would examine the circumstances leading up to and resulting from the Bondi murders; it must report its findings by the first anniversary of the attack, just five months hence.

From the outset, critics of the terms of reference pointed out that one year isn’t nearly enough time to thoroughly investigate Australia’s worst terrorist incident. What were the killers’ motives? Their ideology? The colour of their underpants? Why did they do it? How come Australia’s extremely well-funded, intrusive and secretive intelligence and security wonks – ASIO, AFP and all the other statutory intelligence agencies, policy departments, and other government agencies – didn’t see it coming? And how can anybody anywhere stop anyone from doing anything like this out of the blue anyway?

Social cohesion is obviously taking a back seat at this televised Jewish group-hug as a chorus line of anecdotal personal grievances against watermelons and slogans moan in the spotlight but let’s talk about the killers’ motives.

Antisemitism is such a convenient catch-all tag, isn’t it? Convenient for rogue state Israel, convenient for the duplicitous Zionist lobby, convenient for anyone hoping to deflect the obvious conclusions to be drawn. Raise an eyebrow at Israel’s Gaza genocide and voila! You’re an anti-Semite!

Woah! Could it possibly be that those two wigged-out, gun-toting vyakti thought yeah nah, feck that?

Wait, what? What’s that you say? What have Aussie Jews got to do with Israel’s crimes against humanity? Apart from the fact that the Israeli government, its Fifth Column the Zionist lobby, and the Christianist End Times cheer squad, insist that the Jewish diaspora and the militant Zionist program of ethnic cleansing and land theft are inextricably – Biblically! – linked. Oops! What’s the word? Blowback?

Let’s pick that scab, shall we? For starters, check out what “Chabad” actually is. What it believes. What its agenda is. Next, who was at that Chabad event “by the sea”? The vast majority were just Aussie Jews, minding their own business, celebrating “the Maccabean (Hasmonean) victories over the forces of the Seleucid (Hellenistic Syrian) king Antiochus IV Epiphanes (reigned 175–164 bce) and the rededication of the Temple on Kislev 25, 164 bce. Led by Mattathias and his son Judas Maccabeus (died c. 161 bce), the Maccabees were the first Jews who fought to defend their religious beliefs rather than their lives.” Er, okay, whatever. Who doesn’t like a beach party?

But – and you just knew I’d have a “but”, right? – among those wounded was a certain Mr Arsen Ostrovsky, who was briefly hospitalised. Yes, he was wounded to such an extent that he was quickly discharged and went on a multimedia merry-go-round to blame the terrorist attack not just on “antisemitism” but on anyone who dares object to Israel’s unending atrocities and self-appointed historic mission to occupy all of historic Palestine as well as parts of neighboring countries.

Look him up. Mr O is a professional Zionist provocateur from Ukraine. He spreads Israeli atrocity propaganda. He sneers at International Court of Justice genocide findings against Israel, slanders Palestinians as full of reasonless hatred, and cheers Israel’s ongoing settler-colonial violence and ethnic cleansing (aka genocide). What a hero! What a Mensch!

Among those killed not just nicked was the “beloved” Chabad Rabbi Eli Schlanger. Apparently the Rabbi wrote to Prime Minister Anthony Albappeasey three months prior to being murdered at Bondi, urging the PM to reverse his tepid recognition of a Palestinian state and accusing him of “betraying” the Jewish community.

Yeah, apparently those murders were all Albo’s fault. And that is precisely what the relentless Zionist lobby and its shrill minions ran with, full bore, until Albappeasey did what he always does: buckle and submit. Murdoch’s Sky News had a field day. So check out the good Rabbi too and draw your own conclusions.

Now, don’t mistake me. I am not condoning what happened at Bondi. There is no justification for mass murder. Ever. There were children on that beach. An innocent ten-years-old girl was killed FFS! I mean, you don’t bomb an entire house, an entire apartment block, an entire street, an entire town, an entire city just because there might be a couple of bad guys hiding in there, right? Right? Ri-iiight???

The Royal Commission is an absolute farce. Watching Albappeasey’s egregious “special envoy” Jillian Segal’s obfuscations, evasions and outright lies is proof alone of that. Her job is to lie. Constantly. Ceaselessly. To promote Israel’s interests and to attempt to muzzle all views contrary to Israel’s official Hasbara. She is also an unelected private citizen who thinks her opinions (Israel’s policies) should be imposed on all Australians and their institutions, including on the Australian government. Ideally, Segal would be sacked asap and the Commission reconstituted to investigate Israel’s foreign interference via its vocal local Zionist lobby

Meanwhile, ‘Israel has normalised torture of Palestinians held in its jails, while officials have celebrated abuse of foreign activists and denounced the failed attempt to prosecute soldiers over a well-documented assault and rape’; the increasingly deranged US President Donald J Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” continues to insult our intelligence; and Israel has partially or totally destroyed at least 60 villages – sixty entire villages – in Lebanon.

The “world’s most moral army” has demolished entire neighborhoods there: homes, businesses, schools, mosques and churches – with the aim of preventing hundreds of thousands of Lebanese from ever returning or even attempting to rebuild. Just like Gaza.

Social cohesion hasn’t a hope in Hades.