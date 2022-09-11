Betty Bites the Bullet

Created: Sunday, 11 September 2022 Written by Max Gross

Elizabeth Windsor, the “Queen” of England has finally died, aged 97, having “ruled” for 70 years.

She and her inbred brood have been a background noise all my life and I still have no bloody idea what she or they actually did/do for a living.

Souvenir crockery? Postcards?

The news media is saturated with “respect” and “sadness”, “grief and gratitude”, and enough bullshit to flood a continent. Monarchy and colonialism go hand in glove; both are monstrous anachronisms and should not exist in the 21st Century or civilized society.

There is nothing to stop Australia’s newly minted federal LABOR government from abolishing the office of the governor-general and appointing some public service bureaucrat to do all that ribbon-cutting and rubber-stamping. Australia has no need for foreign monarchs or their (cough!) representatives.

Now 73 years old Charles will be a “King”, fuck knows why and what for. As somebody reportedly remarked, he may only have “25 years left. And they have to go through the whole coronation process, spend all that money, change all the emblems everywhere – and then in 25 years, do it again.”

Now I suppose I’ll have to see Charlie’s ugly mug on my cash instead of Betty’s.

And that all I have to say about that irrelevant historical footnote!