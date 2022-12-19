Surprise, surprise

Monday, 19 December 2022 By Mad Mike the Wannabee Marketing Mogul

The "Twitter Files" released this past week are solid proof that more than several three letter agencies not only track all Twitter content but have been actively manipulating narratives and instructing Twitter staff to censor, ban, shadow ban, search ban and suspend accounts.

What is surprising is that there are people that are surprised by these revelations.

The internal correspondence was shared with several journalists by new Twitter owner Elon Musk with the proviso that analysis of the files would be first published via Twitter.

One of the journalists, Matt Taibbi, posted that "The latest documents show, in bulk, the master-canine relationship between the FBI and Twitter."

The other journalist who received the drop, Bari Weiss, this week posted "The old regime at Twitter governed by its own whims and biases and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem."

The releases were published in the following Twitter threads:

Part 1 - THE TWITTER FILES

https://mobile.twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1598822959866683394

Part 2 - TWITTER’S SECRET BLACKLISTS

https://mobile.twitter.com/bariweiss/status/1601007575633305600

Part 3 - THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP Part One: October 2020-January 6th

https://mobile.twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1601384492286898176

Part 4 - The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7

https://mobile.twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1601720455005511680

Part 5 - THE REMOVAL OF TRUMP FROM TWITTER

https://mobile.twitter.com/bariweiss/status/1602364197194432515

Part Six TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY

https://mobile.twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1603857725611450369

Part 7 - Twitter Files Supplemental

https://mobile.twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1604613292491538432