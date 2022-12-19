Surprise, surprise
The "Twitter Files" released this past week are solid proof that more than several three letter agencies not only track all Twitter content but have been actively manipulating narratives and instructing Twitter staff to censor, ban, shadow ban, search ban and suspend accounts.
What is surprising is that there are people that are surprised by these revelations.
The internal correspondence was shared with several journalists by new Twitter owner Elon Musk with the proviso that analysis of the files would be first published via Twitter.
One of the journalists, Matt Taibbi, posted that "The latest documents show, in bulk, the master-canine relationship between the FBI and Twitter."
The other journalist who received the drop, Bari Weiss, this week posted "The old regime at Twitter governed by its own whims and biases and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem."
