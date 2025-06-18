Featured

EXISTENTIAL MYTH

Max Gross 18 June 2025 4 minutes read

“I think we can all agree it’s critically important for the future of our species to stop a psychotic, genocidal cult state from having nuclear weapons. So what can we do to strip Israel of its nukes?”

– Jonathon Cook, writer and a freelance journalist.



How dare Israel’s victims hit back!

Good question, Johnno! Obvious answer: not a feckin’ thing while Israel remains sponsored, armed and protected by the increasingly batshit crazy USA.





As reported today by Aljazeera: ‘Blasts rock Tehran and air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv as Iran says it is preparing for what it calls the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil, after a strike on Iranian state television. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not escalate hostilities, but would “end the conflict”.’

To paraphrase from Mr Coppola’s Disneyland version of the American War in Vietnam: “the bullshit piled up so fast in Israel, you needed wings to stay above it.”

Meanwhile, here in Australia, the Albanese Labor government – OUR craven, compliant vassal state government – continues to parrot the implausible and utterly discredited mantra “Israel-has-a-right-defend-itself.”



Major Disappointment Elmo Easy

Israel is the aggressor. Israel is the belligerent. Israel refuses to negotiate or allow Iran to do so. Israel prefers violence to reason. Israel bombed Iran without warning, not the other way around. Those are easily sourced facts.

And Israel is the only country in the Middle East with a nuclear arsenal… which is exempt from United Nations inspections because of U.S. veto.

The reality is that Iranians, Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese and Yemenis are defending themselves against Israel, as well as against Israel’s war crimes accomplice, the USA.

Israel is the USA’s biggest overseas military base and the salivating recipient of the most weapons from the USA. Those two symbiotic rogue states have always wanted to dominate the Middle East. Not just Iran but the entire Middle East. That’s what this latest Israeli act of state terrorism is about. It’s what it was always about.

Israel claims to be the only democracy in the Middle East. It’s not. It’s a militarised, racist, apartheid rogue state.

It also claims to have the most moral army in the world. It doesn’t! It has an army of sociopathic racists.

Everything about “Israel” is a lie. It is built on lies. It is a shit hole of liars, thieves, thugs, racists and terrorists. FFS Zionist terrorists INVENTED “Israel”!

As for the distorted and Israel-centric mainstream new media reporting of the Palestinian “issue”, the stenographers ( I refuse to call them journalists and editors) continue to parrot Zionazi hasbara.

Most of it isn’t even “reporting” it’s just slurs, slander and lies that stretch back seventy six years to the Palestinian Holocaust: the Nakba. But no, apparently history began on October 7 2023 when resistance groups briefly broke out of besieged Gaza, the world’s largest open air prison. How dare Israel’s victims hit back!

The Palestinian “issue” is NOT a territorial dispute. It’s a struggle by the disenfranchised and terrorised indigenous Arab population for recognition, for independence, and for justice that transcends borders.

As for Iran, it has been not only Israel’s but the USA’s long-held target for regime change, one way or another, in order to remove the only real bulwark against total Zionazi control of the Middle East.

FFS, it was all spelled out in 1997 by the Neo-Cons: “What should the U.S. role be? Benevolent global hegemony. Having defeated the ‘evil empire,’ the United States enjoys strategic and ideological predominance. The first objective of U.S. foreign policy should be to preserve and enhance that predominance by strengthening America’s security, supporting its friends, advancing its interests, and standing up for its principles around the world.”

Sure, the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) was more of less dissolved in the mid-2000s but its core aim of “full spectrum dominance” remains deeply entrenched in US foreign policy.

Oh what, you think all those American military bases around the world were established just for shits and giggles?

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the US maintains a vast network of military sites surrounding Iran. Eight of these direct threats are permanent bases, located in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and there are at least 60,000 US troops deployed throughout the region. They didn’t just pop up a few days ago!

Oh but it’s poor little nuclear-armed Israel that trembles in fear of an “existential threat”?

Give me a feckin’ break!