THE MORE THINGS CHANGE… THEY DON’T

Max Gross 19 June 2025 4 minutes read

“Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we’re being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I’m liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That’s what’s insane about it.”

― John Lennon

Rogue state Israel’s onslaught against Iran continues to escalate, with that venal old convicted criminal, sex offender, and increasingly deranged Presidense of the DSA, Donald J Caligula ramping up the violent threats. (Note: DSA: Divided States of America.)

ABC News reports online: ‘The conflict between Iran and Israel has entered its sixth day, with no sign of de-escalation and US President Donald Trump calling for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”. The president took to Truth Social to say he knew where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was “hiding” but would not kill him “for now”.’

The Guardian reports ‘The US demanded a “real end” to Iran’s nuclear program. The president’s hardline remarks prompted thousands to flee the Iranian capital of Tehran, while his abrupt departure from the G7 summit was a lesson in raw power for Iran and Europe, not to mention Australia. In Gaza, the health ministry claimed 51 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 wounded by Israeli bombing and fire while waiting for food trucks.’

Notice how even the purportedly “Left” Guardian describes the Palestinian Health Ministry’s latest death toll inflicted by Israel as a “claim”? That’s typical of all the tainted mainstream media organs here in the so-called “West”, so thoroughly debased and intimidated as they are by the Zionist lobby.

In Contrast, Middle East Eye reports ‘Gaza live: Israel kills at least 89 Palestinians since dawn, including 80 aid seekers. More than 300 killed by Israel at aid centres since late May. Key Points: Palestinians in Jaffa denied access to bomb shelter by Israeli neighbours; Over 16,000 students killed in Gaza and West Bank since 7 October; Gaza death toll climbs to 55,493, with at least 129,320 wounded.’

Spot the difference!

But the more Iranians, Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese and Yemenis that Israel slaughters, the more its accomplices and supplicants in the “West” portray it as a victim.

Weapons of mass destruction, anybody? Who didn’t see that bullshit play coming!

Israeli and US accusations of Iran’s nuclear weapons danger is a lazy repeat of the Bush regime’s “weapons-of-mass-destruction” lie that preceded the US invasion and destruction of Iraq in 2003.

The bombastic threats and allegations made by Ignoramus Rex, aka El Presidente Naranja, are an obvious reprise of those made by the reckless Bush administration to “justify” its 2003 invasion of Iraq, in which war crimes became commonplace, as they had during the twenty years US forces ran amok in Afghanistan at a cost $8 trillion and 900,000 deaths to replace the Taliban with the Taliban, before ignominiously retreating, an obvious reprise of America’s war in Vietnam.

Yes, children, Diaper Donnie isn’t doing anything his cynical Oval Orifice predecessors didn’t do. It goes way, way back.

In 1969, Senior Nixon Administration officials mulled tut-tutting Israel over its secret and illegal nuclear weapons program but Tricky I-Am-Not-A-Criminal Dicky decided to allow Israel to develop its nukes. And now Israel is a global threat.

Think, people! The reason why the USA prefers proxies and doesn’t dare directly attack Russia or China or North Korea is because those countries actually do have nuclear weapons. If Iran had nuclear weapons Israel would not have dared doing what it is now doing. And that’s how you know Trump and Netanyahu are lying to the world.

Iran has NO WMD!

Friendly reminder. The Iranian regime and its “mad Mullahs” only exist because in 1953 the USA and UK orchestrated a coup d’etat that toppled the socialistic, democratically elected government of Mohammad Mosaddegh because he dared to nationalise Iran’s oil industry for the benefit of Iranians instead of for the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, now known as British Petroleum: BP.

Yes, kiddies, the USA and UK had their long bloody claws deep into everything ages before Israel and its Zionist lobby Fifth Column ever did, but all three are in lock-step regarding the annihilation of Iran as a regional power and any notion of Palestinian statehood.

Reap what you sow!