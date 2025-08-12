Featured

RECOGNISE THIS!

Max Gross 12 August 2025 6 minutes read

"Gaza are not starving. The people of Gaza are being starved… starving a population to death is a war crime" - Brendan O'Hara MP, Scottish National Party Foreign Affairs Spokesperson.



“The toll of the status quo is growing by the day, and it can be measured in innocent lives. The world cannot wait for success to be guaranteed. That only means waiting for a day that will never come” - Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia.

Announcing that he would make an announcement next month, the Aussie PM, speaking on Monday 11 August, came late to the party as usual, obviously startled by the historic pro-Palestinian protest march that attracted up to 300,000 people in Sydney. Yes, at long fecking last, the Australian Labor government will join 147 (out of 193) other UN member states in "recognising" Palestinian statehood.

Recognition has been part of the Australian Labor Party's platform since 2018 and Albanese, aka Elmo Easy, has made speeches about Palestinian statehood for decades. He has been Labor prime minister since 2022. Yet during all that time he refused to adopt his own party's resolution on Palestinian statehood. Israel, however, was first recognised by Australia in 1948. The prime minister at the time was Ben Chifley, the government a Labor government.

And so it has been all these appalling decades: Israel lauded, Palestine ignored, regardless of Israel's atrocities. If Elmo imagines he has now earned himself a medal - perhaps a Nobel Peace Prize??? - he is just fooling himself. His reluctance is clear and he still maintains an infamous Zionist apparatchik as his "special envoy to combat antisemitism" whose draconian, oppressive demands Elmo still not rejected out of hand. And neither Elmo nor his foreign minister have yet even muttered the word GENOCIDE. Acknowledging the Palestinian Shoah is just not on their glitching radar.

Nonetheless, the PM's belated announcement of an announcement riled up the usual Zionist chooks, with Bibi the Butcher himself once again bloviating in one of his regular displays of sanctimonious outrage that anybody would dare denounce Israel's depravity. Not to be left out of the faux hysteria, Sussan Ley, interim "leader" of what's left of the right-wing LNP, and LNP hacks Angus Taylor and Michaelia Cash, joined the hyperventilating Zio chorus.

But without boycotts, sanctions and divestment, Australia's better-late-than-never recognition of Palestinian statehood is little more than a desiccated fig leaf of credibility after 76 years of Israeli occupation, intimidation, theft, vandalism, terrorism, destruction and mass murder that has left very little of historic Palestine remaining.

If only we had a government that didn't just announce, state, whine, say, blah blah blah. No action, no sanctions, no Israeli diplomat expelled or reprimanded. Just performative politics. The Albanese pantomime! The Labor government Dance of the Seven Fails!

As one astute commentator going by the online moniker Filipio said in The Guardian: "Let’s be clear about the ‘two state solution’ and related ‘peace process’: it has functioned not as a path to a viable Palestinian state but as a framework that has normalized separation without sovereignty. It has been political performance rather than functional reality - enabling and providing cover for defacto conditions of apartheid where fragmented, dependent and non-sovereign Palestinian territories are effectively akin to the ‘homelands’ or bantustans of apartheid-era South Africa. Blockaded, isolated, with movement controlled by a restrictive matrix of roads, checkpoints, permits, and the separation barrier, the two state solution is already a myth - one that has served as a diplomatic fig leaf, giving cover to the entrenchment of a system where Palestinians are excluded from rights, mobility, and political agency… The two state solution is effectively dead on the ground; obsolete, ethically and morally bankrupt, and not a direction in which to place serious political hope for just outcome.”



And anyway, as Bibi the Butcher has declared countless times, Israel has absolutely no intention of recognising a Palestinian state and is dedicated to the complete annihilation of Palestinians in their own lands.

Israel has been out of control for decades and Gaza effectively under siege since the early 1990s. The West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under Israeli military occupation and under threat of Israel's sociopathic belligerence since 1967, making a mockery of the so-called "international rules-based order."

A year ago, The Lancet reported "it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza"! That is since 7 October 2023 to June 2024. By now, that figure is probably 200,000.

By now, if it wasn't Israel but some other violently psychotic Middle Eastern country doing this, the USA would have whipped up a "Coalition of the Willing" to invade and impose regime change. But because the USA is a partner to Israel's crimes against humanity… crickets!

And it's not just Bibi the Butcher that is the problem. Jewish Zionist terrorist gangs invented "Israel" in 1947. Nothing has changed since then except the growing Palestinian body count. But still, the standard Zionist mantra is that Israel has the right to defend itself - against its victims - and Israel's policy of mass murder just suddenly began on 7 October 2023 when Palestinian resistance fighters briefly escaped the Gaza ghetto. But, ipso fuckto, Palestinians have no right to defend themselves against their Israeli oppressors.

It's all hasbara bullshit, of course. The total annihilation of Palestinians and historic Palestine was always the Zionist goal. No, folks! Israel does not have the right to exist by terrorising and wiping out the population of the lands Israel occupies.

The Zios really hate being compared with the Third Reich but the parallels are Kristallnacht clear. They dismiss Hamas as a "terrorist" organisation while the far, far more violent Israeli regime is not? Hamas has no army, navy and air force. Israel is not under siege by Hamas. Yet, Israeli forces assault everyone, everything, everywhere, with utter impunity and US approval. Israel gets away with mass murder every fecking time. But Russia…

Let's face it, "Israel" is a sick society, a psychotic monster created by a dying British Empire and sustained by a crumbling USA and lackeys like Australia. Regime change in Tel Aviv is the only way forward.

Oh but Hamas! Oh but the hostages! FFS! The number of political prisoners in Israel's jails has doubled since the October 7 Gaza prison break. Israel currently holds nearly 10,000 Palestinians in "detention" or in prison on what it calls “security” grounds, including 2,216 from the Gaza Strip. Feck knows how many of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas have been killed by relentless Israeli airstrikes.

Friendly reminder: most if not all Israelis are subject to compulsory military service in Israel's Occupation Force. That makes them combatants as well as legitimate targets for resistance fighters. Many were snatched as hostages on 7 October 2023 as they "guarded" the Gaza prison walls.

Meanwhile, on the same day our dithering prime minister was bravely announcing his imminent announcement about announcing recognising Palestinian statehood, Israel killed another five journalists in another airstrike on Gaza. I'll take a wild guess here and assume Elmo Easy is "very concerned" about that.