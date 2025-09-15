Featured

Unfortunate But Worth It

Tex Lumbago 15 September 2025 3 minutes read

Words seem superfluous these days, my heart just isn’t in it anymore. I am hollowed out with despair. But here I go again. One more impotent spray.



Last week, psychotic rogue state Isra-hell bombed Qatar, a key US ally and host to the USA’s biggest military base in the Middle East. And what did the decrepit orange POTUS do about that outrage? Nothing. He has his free Boeing, I guess, and that’s all that really matters.

Over the previous month, Isra-hell bombed Gaza daily while also carrying out regular air strikes in Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and Yemen. In just seventy hours, Isra-hell bombed six neighboring countries and got away with it. Putin wishes Russia has that kind of impunity. Israel has bombed Gaza for so many years I’ve lost count. Recently, Isra-hell also targeted the Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla Samud with drones. And still the rest of the world just looks on, twiddles its thumbs, and does nothing to stop that psychotic Zionist rogue state.



ABC News reports: ‘Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, says “we’ll get them next time” if senior Hamas leaders were not killed by Tuesday’s strike in Qatar. The strike killed six people and has prompted international condemnation.’



Yeah, sure, “international condemnation” but no action whatsoever, just as Isra-Hell knew.



The Guardian reports: ‘Qatar, a close US ally, has been hosting negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war, and plays a key role as an intermediary. The Hamas leaders were reported to have been meeting to discuss a new ceasefire proposal put forward by the US president, Donald Trump.'



In other words, Isra-hell assassinated the very people upon whom a peace agreement between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Isra-hell depends.



The UK, the USA, Germany, Italy, most of the EU in fact – and even my wide brown land Down Under – are all complicit in Israel’s 78 reign of terror. Words cannot do justice to the immensity and depth of this willful depravity. We are all guilty now.



Adding to the increasing hysterics in the batshit crazy USA, a Christo-Fascist RWNJ who made millions of dollars from spreading Far Right, racist, misogynist bullshit and inciting violence, was assassinated the other day, apparently by another God-fearing Christian patriot. Oh, the irony… or something.



I had never heard of him but apparently he had a massive following by the usual parade of gun-toting anti-vaxers, flag-waving crackpots, mouth-breathing MAGA morons and useful idiots. Looking up his details online I realised the world is better off without him. May he rot in the Hell he supposedly believed in.



CNN reports: ‘Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, has died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University, President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He was 31. As Trump remade the Republican Party, Kirk embodied the party’s newfound populist conservatism in the social media age. Trump has credited Kirk with galvanizing and mobilizing the youth vote for him.’



Looks like Trump may have found his Horst Wessel!



Kirk’s inflammatory rants inflicted misery and fear on countless people. His rabid fellow RWNJs threatened the lives of those he considered enemies. He was a purveyor of dangerous misinformation, hate and violence and an avid proponent of the New McCarthyism in the USA that is now stalking the world.



His past words – his fitting epitaph – have echoed across global news reports and social media platforms: “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment.”



If he was still alive, Kirk would dismiss his own murder as “unfortunate” but “worth it.”



Thoughts and prayers, dipshit!



