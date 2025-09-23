Featured

THE TWO-STATE DELUSION

Max Gross 23 September 2025 5 minutes read

Among the Labor and status quo faithful, Julian Hill, the current Labor government’s Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, Assistant Minister for International Education, and the Federal Member for the Bruce electorate in the Australian Federal Parliament (Whew! He must be exhausted!) has announced on Farcebook (naturally!) that “Australia has formally recognised the sovereign State of Palestine. Part of an international effort, building two states for long term peace & security.”

Big deal. How long did THAT take? Recognition of Palestine??? I recognise the hundreds of thousands of dead, maimed and traumatised Palestinians. And I recognise the Zionazi apartheid occupation force responsible. When will Hill and his lily-livered comrades?

The “two-state solution” is a chimera that has been dead and buried for decades. Israel killed it. When will Australia stop dragging its rancid corpse around and declare total boycott, sanctions and divestment of Israel. When will Australia do something that actually affects Israel directly!

Apparently, the interim Oppositon Leader Sussann Lleyy took a phone call from something called Gideon Sa’ar, Isra-Hell’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel, and then wrote to the US Republican Christo-Fascist Party saying she would reverse Australia’s recognition of Palestine if by some bizarre twist in the very fabric of the Universe she ever become prime minister.

Sa’ar later TwitterX-ed:

‘I held a phone call earlier today with the Leader of the Opposition in Australia @sussanley.

The discussion focused on the Australian Government’s decision to recognize a “Palestinian state,” the ongoing war in Gaza, and bilateral relations between Israel and Australia.

I expressed our appreciation for her position opposing the Government of Australia’s recent decision and for her announcement that, should there be a change of government in Australia, this decision would be reversed.

I outlined to her Israel’s objectives in the war in Gaza and the major efforts being made to enable the continued flow of humanitarian assistance under challenging conditions.

I stressed that Israel is well aware of the many friends it has in Australia and distinguishes between the Government and the people of Australia.

I extended an invitation to Ms. Ley to visit Israel.’

Lucky Sussan! Another junket!

Israel’s “objectives in the war in Gaza” are clear to anyone with a functioning moral compass: the total erasure of historic Palestine and Palestinians in their own lands, to be replaced by something called “Eretz Israel” and Jews from other countries. These are the very objectives of Zionism when it was invented in the late 19th Century: genocide.

Now pay attention, folks, because this is not about religion and never was. Zionism is a colonial political project established in the 19th Century by persecuted European Jews. Much later, Zionists appropriated Judaism and to this day cynically use the Jewish Holocaust perpetuated by Nazis from 1941 to 1945 to justify the Palestinian Holocaust perpetuated by Israel now. Zionism is the root cause of growing “antisemitism” because people everywhere are increasingly outraged by Israel’s genocidal rampage.

Incredibly, genocide conducted daily – and nightly – in plain sight is not enough justification for our purported Labor government to boycott and sanction Israel, or divest, or deport a single Israeli diplomat (or Mossad agent), but apparently some lower rung crims vandalising a synagogue door and spraying a bit of graffiti gets Iranian diplomats expelled??? FFS!

In a bloody nut shell: “Israel” has no right to exist by robbing, terrorising, maiming and murdering the very people whose land “Israel” occupies.

And Israel is not only a threat to Palestinians, it is also a threat to the world, destabilising norms, ripping up international conventions and treaties, pissing on the United Nations, and sneering at basic humanity.

Sickeningly, Israelis call themselves The Chosen Ones, just as the Nazis of old proclaimed themselves Ubermeschen.

And finally, just a heads up and red alert. Apparently there will be another so-called “March for Australia” in Melbourne, mid-October. Purporting to be some sort of display of patriotism, the last one was just cover for Nazi thugs to attract new recruits and assault Aboriginal women.

On their Farcebook page – created six weeks ago – they claim it’s “time to show this awful Govt and their left ideology we won’t take it anymore! We need the silent majority to start to speak up!”

What they won’t “take anymore” remains an arcane neo-Nazi mystery (Human rights? Democracy? Free public transport for under 18s?) but accusing the current weak-kneed, jelly-backed, morally bereft Labor government as “left” is hilarious, but you get their drift!

One racist dimwit even commented “Gotta love the indigenous always creating diversity, when they have all the benefits of a first world country and much more!! One would think we could put this crap behind us and move forward together.”

Benefits of a “first world country”… Ri-iiight!

The good news is that the cop who attacked Hannah Thomas at a pro-Palestine gathering back in June has finally been charged with assault. Thomas later endured surgery to her right eye because of the cop’s attack after she was arrested. More surgery is scheduled but her illegal arrest was subsequently revoked and all charges were dismissed. Here’s hoping the cop doesn’t get away with it like cops usually do.

Anyhoo, hopefully I’ll make it back to Melbourne next month to march again – or rather hobble (thanks, osteoarthritis, you bastard!) – for Australians against mouth-breathing cookers, ill-informed bigots, knuckle-dragging racists, mentally-challenged Christo-Fascists, far Right nationalists and self-proclaimed Nazis.

Genuine Aussies will be doing the same. Join us!