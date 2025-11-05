Search
Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Search
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?
Xenox News
World
World News
Murdoch Shits Pants Tonight
Featured
Murdoch Shits Pants Tonight
Tex Lumbago
05 November 2025
1 minute read
Offend-o-Meter
(0)
Likely he could be a dud, but for now let's enjoy a 'socialist' Muslim run New York City!
Latest News
Original Thinking
Details
Desi Arnaz Roterodamus
Word Of The Day: Garum
Details
Allan
#ASKBOXHEAD - No More Kings!
Details
Boxhead
Ain't it funny how the time goes...
Details
LordyLordyLordy
Ricardovitz: "Trans Women Are Not Monsters"
Details
Reporter Marvina McTillers
The Year That Is 2025
Apology. Trump not dead yet.
Details
Tex Lumbago
Melbourne Machete Violence
Details
Molly Melbum
Everything new is old again
Details
Max Gross
RECOGNISE THIS!
Details
Max Gross
#ASKBOXHEAD - Ants
Details
Boxhead
From The Archives
HELLSONG HELPS HOWARD
Details
Jul 2006
THE FEAR AFTER THE CANBERRA FIRES
Details
Jan 2003
When it all feels a bit uptight
Details
Dec 2021
Kevin Rudd's meeting...
Details
Mar 2007
Getting Any?
Details
Apr 2003
Search
Sign In
Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Search
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?