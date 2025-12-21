Search
Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Search
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?
Xenox News
World
World News
Norman Gunston talks about revolution, Mao Tse Tung, capitalism, and Israel
Featured
Norman Gunston talks about revolution, Mao Tse Tung, capitalism, and Israel
Lady Bodhisattva
20 December 2025
1 minute read
Offend-o-Meter
(0)
And he drove the fastest milk truck in the West!
Latest News
#ASKBOXHEAD - How safe do you feel in your Box now AussieBoy!
Details
Boxhead
The Rule Of Law in the Civilised World
Details
Sir Les Dentifrice
Pedo President Pleading for Peace
Details
LordyLordyLordy
U.N. APPROVES U.S. PRESIDENT PEDO PISS PLAN
Details
Max Gross
Batshit Biased BBC Busted!
Details
The Recently Deceased John Laws
The Year That Is 2025
GARTH HUDSON DIES
Details
Not a Muzak Lover
#ASKBOXHEAD - How safe do you feel in your Box now AussieBoy!
Details
Boxhead
IT’S ALL TOO MUCH!
Details
Max Gross
V FOR VEXATIOUS
Details
Max Gross
Word of the year: Genocide
Details
Strontium 90
From The Archives
JWHoward Oz Federation speech
Details
Jul 2007
LUNATIC STEALS TANK IN SYDNEY
Details
Jul 2007
How's globalism going these days?
Details
Jun 2009
TURNAROUND TREE - DOGSBODY
Details
Nov 2010
Can-do Capitalism Milks the Covid19 Threat
Details
Jan 2022
Search
Sign In
Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Search
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?