BLOWBACK IN BONDI

Max Gross 23 December 2025 7 minutes read

Here we go...

As reported by ABC News last week: ‘At least 15 people were killed, as well as one of the two gunmen, in the mass shooting on Sunday evening targeting Jewish patrons attending a Hanukkah event…’ Forty people were injured.

Attended by men, women and children, the Hannukah event was organised by Chabad, also known as Lubavitch, Habad and Chabad-Lubavitch, a Hasidic global movement within Haredi Judaism. As such, it is among the most extremist, ultra-orthodox of religious cults, denounced

Condemnation of the attack was swift, widespread, and rightfully so, but British politician, broadcaster and writer George Galloway is right: “If it had happened on Gaza beach, rather than Bondi, you wouldn’t even know about it.”

Blowback.

The killers, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram – Indians not Arabs – were immediately identified as Muslims, which always animates the Zionist lobby, RWNJs, schlock jocks and mainscream media. Fascinatingly, the two men were under the watchful eyes of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO.

One of the killers was “examined” by ASIO six years ago “over his close ties to a Sydney-based Islamic State (IS) terrorism cell.” And considered harmless. Neither ASIO nor the AFP chose to act further.

News reports that the two men had “trained” in the Philippines were debunked by Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo, who said there was “no evidence” that the men had received “any form of military training” while in the country: “A mere visit does not support allegations of terrorist training, and the duration of their stay would not have allowed for any meaningful or structured training.”

One of them was shot dead by police during the attack. The other was wounded but removed from hospital today under riot squad guard and moved to a prison, according to a report in The Guardian.

Riot squad???

Unsurprisingly, the Zionist lobby and the Israeli prime minister are using this shocking shit to further their aims of suppressing the slightest criticism of Israel, and have slandered Australia’s prime minister. But allow me to also cast a few stones.

Arsen Ostrovsky is a name I was not familiar with until he appeared in multiple news reports after being injured during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. He had a lot to say. So I looked him up.

In an interview with the Australian Jewish News in May of this year, Mr Ostrovksy called “the UN Human Rights Council, a cesspool of dictators, tyrants and terrorists, which has become rotten to the core, defined by its unrelenting and pathological Jew-hatred and vilification of Israel.”

So now I do know him. He is a promoter of apartheid rogue state Israel’s genocidal rampage, although – or, rather, that’s why – he is hailed as an “advocate” by the Zionist lobby. The AJN report claimed he was also part of a “legal dream team” assembled by notorious U.S. attorney Alan Dershowitz, “to combat the ICC arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.”

There was also Rabbi Eli Schlanger. Among those murdered, he had “previously visited Israel and met with Israeli soldiers, encouraging them to continue the war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, an Israeli television channel and an Israeli activist have revealed”, according to The Middle East Monitor.

Does any of that information justify the terrorist massacre at Bondi? Of course not, any more than does Israel’s 77 years of massacring Palestinians. But context is everything so cool your jets, kibbitzer!

Let me reiterate as clearly as I can: Jews are fine. Murderous fanatics are not. No matter what religious delusion they are afflicted with.

As predicted, the Zionist lobby, it’s mass media cheer squad and cynical, opportunistic politicians (Shout out to Pauline and Barnaby!) are using last week’s Bondi Beach barbarity to demand the outlawing of pro-Palestinian street protests and criticism of Israel. Israel’s troll factories have gone into hysterical overdrive across social media platforms. And, for some bizarre reason, Israel’s cheer squad blame prime minister Anthony Albanese for “not doing enough” to suppress anti-Semitism and public opinion of Israel, even though he has repeatedly bent over backwards to placate the Zionist Lobby.

Worse still, Tip-Toes Tony has now agreed to the outrageously inflammatory demands of Jillian Segal, his hand-picked “Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism.” A major error of judgement.

Did Segal see the video of the recently bombed wedding in a Gaza school being used as a refugee shelter? Did “Albo”? People dismembered. Their loved ones unable to even collect body parts, such was the level of destruction. Where was the global outrage? Where was the mass media coverage? Where was the grief? Where was the swift and widespread condemnation of the perpetrator Israel?

Today’s ABC News reports: ‘Sydney’s grieving Jewish community has gathered at Bondi Beach and held a minute’s silence for those killed. The prime minister was booed and Jewish community leaders backed calls for a royal commission into the massacre.’

For fucksake, if anything, there should be a royal commission into the undue influence of Israel’s Fifth Column in Australia. Whoops! Soon it may be illegal for me to say that!

The report continues: ‘Thousands of people turned out for the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies community vigil to honour the victims and survivors of last Sunday’s antisemitic terrorist attack that has shocked the country.

‘At 6:47pm, one week to the minute after the father-and-son gunmen began firing upon families gathered at Archer Park for an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, silence fell across the dusk gathering on the final night of the festival of light.

‘The sombre tone was soon broken when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was booed and heckled as he was introduced to the crowd, in contrast to a standing ovation for NSW Premier Chris Minns and Opposition Leader and local MP Kellie Sloane, who was hailed a “hero” for her actions last Sunday.

‘”Last week Kellie made the choice, in the midst of the attack, to go down to Bondi Beach, to go to where the incident was taking place, and she provided assistance to those who were injured and gave shelter to those who needed it,” NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip said. “That is bravery. That is courage.”‘

A bystander, local fruit shop owner Ahmed Al Ahmed, was also praised and rightfully so. A Muslim, a Syrian Aussie, it was he – not Opposition Leader and local MP Kellie Sloane – who tackled one gunman and disarmed him, getting shot and hospitalised in the process.

OMG what is the world coming to? A Muslim defending Jews! That fact obviously doesn’t fit the preferred xenophobic and Zionist narrative. It must be doubly annoying for Israel’s prime minister – declared a war criminal by the International Criminal Court – who had immediately and erroneously hailed the Syrian Aussie as a heroic Jew.

There is nothing that insidious fanatic won’t lie about to suit his political agenda. And Minns is an avowed Zionist stooge who has only made matters worse with his conspicuous bias. Sydney is not Tel Aviv and Australia is not Israel.

Australian Jews – whether pro or anti Zionist – number less than 1% of our multicultural, multi-faith population. In the most recent national census held in 2021, 43.9% of Australians identified as Christians – although I doubt that many attend church services – and 38.9% declared “no religion” at all. Muslims numbered 3.2%, Hindus 2.7%, and Buddhists 2.4%. So why does the Zionist lobby have such undue influence on public discourse and government policy?

Baal’s balls! First Nations Aussies made up 2.9% on the population in 2021, so where is the government’s “special envoy” for them?

Now, come at me, Zio-bots!

But the final word should really go to human rights lawyer, award winning writer and poet Sara Saleh, who said the shooting at Bondi had been weaponised to limit the human right to protest:

“It was Zionists who betrayed this moment, and once again showed their true colours, before bodies were even buried. Before blood was dried grief was cynically and grotesquely weaponised to push an existing political agenda.

Not for Jewish safety. No, but for Zionist impunity and the protection of the Israeli Zionist state.

Anti-protest laws do not make the community safer. They make governments safer from accountability. They do not prevent harm. They ensure that violence carried out by the state or sanctioned by it happens without resistance.”