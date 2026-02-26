Featured

AMERICA LAST, ISRAEL FIRST

Max Gross 26 February 2026

The world is clearly reaching some sort of horrific nexus.

What? Again? And so soon?

In 2018, to spite Saint Obama, US Presidense Donald J Caligula scrapped the 2015 nuclear deal the USA and others had with Iran which included NO Iranian development of nuclear weapons as well as regular U.N. inspections of Iran’s nuclear energy facilities.

Now, in the largest military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, the Mango Mussolini has parked the US Navy in the Arabian Sea and is threatening war unless Iran agrees to a nuclear deal.

He is fucking insane!

And all this just to distract from releasing the notorious Epstein files unredacted and in full? Or is it just to further psychotic Israel’s expansionist Zionazi objectives so that the Trump Crime Syndicate can make a motza building a Gaza Riviera on top of a mass grave ?

But how can the US Navy fight when its guys and gals can’t even take a dump?

And there’s another problem. ‘The Defense Department doesn’t detail its weapons supplies for national security reasons, but analysts warn U.S. stockpiles already are dissipating.’

Uh oh! Not enough bang-bang for their buck-buck? Has the senile orange pedo finally bitten off more than he can chew-chew?

Adding to the big spend, there are also US Air Force deployments against Iran, including E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, F-35 stealth strike fighters and F-22 air superiority jets, alongside F-15s and F-16s. So far, this vast, belligerent military shitfuckery has cost the US taxpayer more than $500 million, with a daily cost of up to $40 million just for carrier groups and “heavy airlift operations”.

And that’s before a single shot has been fired at a single Mullah in Tehran.

The U.S. has also gifted at least $21.7 billion on bombs and guns and bullets to Israel since the Gaza prison breakout on October 7, 2023, with total US military expenditure there blowing out to around $34 billion. Just so Israel can continue its genocidal rampage.

Now that’s what I call a “special relationship.”

Helpless Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. (*cough!*) “foreign aid.” Currently, the annual donation bleeds out at $3.8 billion. According to that fount of online wisdom Factually, “reported totals include a $71.9 billion disbursement in FY2023 (ForeignAssistance.gov via Pew) and about $82.3 billion obligated in FY2024.”

I sure hope Americans appreciate the sacrifice they are making for Israel’s illegal expansionism, especially when they can’t afford a roof over their heads or life-saving surgery or get hauled off to a gulag or get shot in the face by one of Trump’s I.C.E. Gestapo.

So, yeah, let’s all give a loud cheer for “America First” as it continues to slide into Fascism.

Now, let’s order a pizza via Uber and see what’s trending on Netflix…