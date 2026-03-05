Featured

AMERICA LAST: REDUX

Max Gross 05 March 2026 4 minutes read

End of Daze?

As U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran escalate, billions flow into conflict while Australia backs the alliance without question.

I recently wrote that the world was clearly reaching some sort of horrific tipping point.

And so it did.

As planned, rogue state Israel began bombing Iran, and its U.S. accomplice soon followed. Scripted, acted, parroted worldwide. Australia’s spineless Prime Minister immediately declared his support for the illegal attacks, saying the Iranian regime has been a ‘destabilising force’ for decades. What does Anthony “Albo” Albanese think Israel is? What does he think the U.S. Presidunce is? Decades of deference to Israel and the U.S. have poisoned Australia’s foreign policy and shattered its always wonky moral compass. No doubt the not-so-secret secret U.S. spy bases Pine Gap and North West Cape in Australia were involved in the attacks, providing intel and targeting coordinates, despite Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s abject denials.

So far, the Israeli and U.S. missiles and bombs have liberated hundreds of “brave Iranian people” from life, including more than 100 kids killed when missiles struck two schools.

Naturally, Iran has retaliated, spooking the Chosen Ones and spoiling the lamestream media narrative. A ‘key U.S.-operated early warning radar system stationed in Qatar’, worth about US$1 billion (AU$1.4 billion), is among Iran’s successful strikes. Obviously, Israel and all U.S. military bases and its interests in the region are now legitimate targets.

Let’s recap, shall we?

In 2018, to spite former President Obama, Donald Trump scrapped the 2015 nuclear deal that the USA and others had with Iran, which included no Iranian development of nuclear weapons as well as regular U.N. inspections of Iran’s nuclear energy facilities.

Bored with peace, Trump recently ordered the largest military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, parking the U.S. Navy in the Arabian Sea and threatening war unless Iran agreed to a nuclear deal that he himself had broken.

And all this just to distract from releasing the notorious Epstein files unredacted and in full? Or is it just to gee-up Israel’s territorial objectives so that the Trump Crime Syndicate can make a motza building a Gaza Riviera on top of a mass grave?

But how can the U.S. Navy fight when its guys and gals can’t even relieve themselves?

And there’s another problem: ‘The Defence Department doesn’t detail its weapons supplies for national security reasons, but analysts warn U.S. stockpiles already are dissipating.’

Uh oh! Not enough bang-bang for their buck-buck? Has Trump finally bitten off more than he can chew-chew? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi the Butcher” Netanyahu seems to think so. He fled Israel and is reportedly hiding out in either Greece or Germany. Yes, Germany. Oh, the irony. He did a runner in June last year, too, after bombing Iran. What an Übermensch!

Adding to Trump’s big spend on Bibi’s behalf, U.S. Air Force deployments against Iran include E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, F-35 stealth strike fighters and F-22 air superiority jets, alongside F-15s and F-16s. So far, this vast, belligerent military farce has cost the U.S. taxpayer more than US$500 million (AU$708 million), with a daily cost of up to US$40 million (AU$56.6 million) just for carrier groups and “heavy airlift operations”.

And that was before a single shot had been fired at a single Mullah in Tehran. Bibi the Butcher thinks he has won the global lottery at last.

The U.S. has also gifted at least US$21.7 billion (AU$30.7 billion) on bombs, guns and bullets to Israel since the Gaza prison breakout on 7 October 2023, with total U.S. military expenditure there blowing out to around US$34 billion (AU$48 billion). Just so Israel can continue its genocidal rampage.

Now that’s what I call a “special relationship”.

Helpless Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. “foreign aid”. Currently, the annual donation bleeds out at US$3.8 billion (AU$5.3 billion). According to that fount of online wisdom, Factually.com:

‘…reported totals include a $71.9 billion [AU$101.8 billion] disbursement in FY2023… and about $82.3 billion [AU$116.5 billion] obligated in FY2024…’

I sure hope Americans appreciate the sacrifice they are making for Israel’s expansionism, especially when they can’t afford a roof over their heads or life-saving surgery or get hauled off to a gulag or get shot in the face by one of Trump’s I.C.E. Gestapo.

So, yeah, let’s all give a cheer for Trump’s “America First” follies as the USA continues to prop up ZioNazism.