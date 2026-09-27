Featured

DIVIDED NATIONS GENERAL DISASSEMBLY

Max Gross 27 September 2026 4 minutes read

Burning down the house.

By now, dear bleeders, you all have seen the videos and heard the words of the world’s two most dangerous lunatics at the United Nations General Assembly circus and sausage sizzle this week.

The US president threatened threatened

That last bit warrants repeating: in his psychotic tirade, Benzion Mileikowsky threatened to kill or maim anyone who dares object to Israel’s horrific depravity, including everyone sitting right there in the general assembly. It beggars the few remaining thin, shredded strands of my belief that Bibi’s threat wasn’t splashed across every on-and-offline medium as THE headline. Many delegations walked out. Many stayed, treating Israel’s maniacal intimidation as if it was just another dull day at the office. And it was! The “world’s most moral army” killed at least 114 children, all with single sniper shots to the head, some as young as 5 years old, and got away with it. Israeli Jews “hunting” children. Killing helpless fish in a barrel is not “war”, it is depravity. And the “rules-based world order” did what? SFA.

Just another day!

And there was the bloated old bag of orange lard - the human cartoon, the tangerine tyrant, the Mango Mussolini, the barely sentient punchline - blathering and blithering, ranting and raving, as if anyone sane was still listening to anything he says. As Mary Trump, his own niece described the performance: “Donald threatened to annihilate Iran. Not negotiate with Iran. Not work toward a peaceful resolution with Iran. Annihilate. He asked whether he should drive them into hell—which is exactly the kind of measured, diplomatic, statesman-like thing you want to hear from the President of the United States at the United Nations.” Yes, the Iranian delegation walked out, but probably because they were bored rather than offended. They have heard it all before. Over and over and over again for six months: the repeated obliteration, the many wars won, the successive wins – so many that the MAGA cult “can’t take it anymore”!

Hallelujah in a bucket of nuggets! the “very stable genius” has made America so “great” that UN delegates were more interested in playing Roblox on their phones, checking their bank accounts, or went out for coffee. Speaking of accounts, in substantial arrears, the US owes the UN roughly $5 billion, but recently coughed up $725 million to avoid losing its veto voting right on the Security Council.

Of course the Seppos aren’t the only ones not paying their UN dues but they are the biggest defaulter. China is next in the red. And who else? Afghanistan, Bolivia, Venezuela, and São Tomé and Principe. São Tomé ? I had to look that one up: ‘São Tomé and Príncipe, officially the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, is an island country in the Gulf of Guinea, off the western equatorial coast of Central Africa.” Sounds nice. A kind of tropical paradise, apparently. Nicer than Epstein’s island, I’m sure. More trees and exotic wildlife. Less pedos.

Jesus-on-a-stick, is everything a farce now? For a credible, functioning United Nations General Assembly, how about abolishing the Security Council? How about moving the UN from the partisan USA to a neutral nation!

For decades - with complete impunity and no serious global repercussions - as well as ignoring and violating the United Nations Charter Israel has ignored and violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Fourth Geneva Convention, the Hague Conventions, the Genocide Convention, and the Vienna Conventions. And the entire world let’s them get away with it. If nothing else, Bibi the Butcher has exposed the UN and the “rules-based-world order” for what it really is: an impotent paper tiger.

As for Donnie Diaper? He exposed himself. But, no doubt, Nanny Natalie was waiting in the wings with the Wet Wipes.