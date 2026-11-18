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Marshal Georgy Zhukov interviewed by Konstantin Simonov

Repoman 18 November 2026 26 minutes read

5 August 1966 — "The Battle of Moscow" as transcribed from:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gx_CDVGYeOM



Part 1: The collapse of the front and Stalin's summons

00:00–18:07

SIMONOV (1:00): Georgy Konstantinovich, here's the first question I'd like to begin with. When and how did you learn about the desperate situation that had developed here, in the Moscow region?



ZHUKOV (1:19): At the end of September and beginning of October, I was commanding the Leningrad Front. I had been sent there at the beginning of September by the State Defence Committee as Front Commander.



As a member of the Supreme High Command Headquarters, I was naturally well informed about the situation that had developed by the end of September, and particularly at the beginning of October.



Then, in the second half of the day, Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin telephoned me. After asking how things were going at the front and what the situation was, he said that I would have to fly to Moscow immediately to carry out a special assignment.



I told him that I would fly the following day.



On 7 October, having handed over command of the Leningrad Front to the Chief of Staff, General Khozin, I flew to Moscow. I arrived in Moscow in the evening and immediately went to Stalin's apartment in the Kremlin. Stalin had influenza, but he was working.



He greeted me with a nod, invited me to look at the map and said:



"Look at the situation that has developed in the western direction. I cannot get a clear report about what is happening now, where the enemy is, or where our troops are. If you can, go immediately to the headquarters of the Western Front, establish what the situation is, and telephone me at any time of the day or night. I will be waiting."



I stopped briefly at the General Staff, where Boris Mikhailovich Shaposhnikov gave me some additional information. Then I went straight to the headquarters of the Western Front, commanded by Ivan Stepanovich Konev. Bulganin was the member of the Military Council, and Sokolovsky was Chief of Staff.



I arrived at the Front headquarters late in the evening, or rather, in the middle of the night. It must have been around one o'clock, perhaps half past one.



The staff were still working.



What I chiefly established was the situation concerning the surrounded Soviet formations. Communications with them had, by that time, effectively been severed.



What else is particularly important to note?



The situation in the western direction, especially in the Western Front sector, was extremely dangerous. Essentially, the roads to Moscow were open. Along the Mozhaisk defensive line, where we had only small detachments, there was nothing capable of stopping the enemy if he decided to advance on Moscow.



The defensive line was not yet properly occupied. Only a few formations were being assembled, and they were still very small. The one fortunate circumstance was that the Germans' leading forces were tied down by the resistance of our encircled troops west and northwest of Vyazma.



I immediately telephoned Stalin in Moscow and reported the situation.



I told him that the most important thing was to occupy the Mozhaisk defensive line as quickly as possible, because in the Western Front sector there were practically no troops left. We had to pull together everything we could from neighbouring sectors and neighbouring fronts, as well as from the reserves of Supreme Headquarters, and get those forces into defensive positions as quickly as possible.



He asked:



"Where are the 16th, 19th and 20th Armies? Where is Boldin's group of the Western Front? And what about the 24th and 32nd Armies of the Reserve Front?"



I told him that they were already surrounded in the Vyazma area, behind the German lines.



"What do you intend to do?" Stalin asked.



I replied that I needed to go immediately to Budyonny to establish the situation.



"Do you know where his headquarters is? Where is Budyonny?"



"No, I don't," I replied. "Konev doesn't know either. There is no communication with Budyonny or the headquarters of the Reserve Front."



I said that, judging by everything, his headquarters should be somewhere in the Maloyaroslavets area.



"All right. Go there, establish the situation and report to me immediately."





Finding Budyonny

ZHUKOV (8:19):



Before dawn on 8 October, I arrived in the Obninsk area, at the little Obninsk railway station. I knew that station very well from my childhood and youth. It was from that station that my mother had sent me, when I was an eleven-year-old boy, to Moscow to study the furrier's trade. Later, when I was already a craftsman, I travelled through there many times, getting on and off trains on my journeys between the village and Moscow.



So I knew that entire area very well. I had travelled across it in every direction, as they say.



As I approached Obninsk, I saw no signs of headquarters. Then suddenly I noticed two signalmen laying telephone wire near the road. I stopped the car and asked:



"Comrades, do you know where the headquarters of the Reserve Front is?"



"No, we don't."



"Where are you laying that wire?"



"Wherever we're told to lay it," one of them replied.



I thought to myself: these soldiers certainly know their duty. They weren't about to give information to a stranger.

I had to tell them who I was. He apologised, saying they didn't recognise me and therefore had answered as they did. As for the headquarters, he told me I had already passed it. It was just beyond the bridge over the Protva River.



I thanked him and drove on.



Sure enough, three minutes later I was at headquarters.



When I arrived, the Stavka representative, Mekhlis, was in the first room I entered. He was speaking on the telephone and giving someone a tremendous dressing-down.



The Chief of Staff came in.



But I wanted to see the commander.



"Where is the commander? Where is Semyon Mikhailovich?"



"Comrade General, we don't know ourselves," they replied. "He went to the 43rd Army yesterday. We're afraid something may have happened to Semyon Mikhailovich. We've sent liaison officers, but they haven't found him yet."



In short, I couldn't establish anything useful there.



So I set off to find Semyon Mikhailovich myself. I thought he might have gone through Maloyaroslavets, closer to the front, where I would have a better chance of understanding the situation. As I drove through Maloyaroslavets, I saw some cars and asked whose they were.



"Semyon Mikhailovich Budyonny's."



I was delighted. At least Semyon Mikhailovich had been found.



I went into the district executive committee building, where he was staying. I found him carefully studying the maps. We greeted each other and talked. I told him I had been to Konev.



"How are things with Konev?" he asked.



"Not particularly good," I replied.



"Things aren't any better with us," he said.



There was practically nothing available to cover the road through Maloyaroslavets and onwards to Moscow. And that was an extremely dangerous direction.



After talking with Semyon Mikhailovich, I told him I was returning to headquarters. I asked him to telephone the Supreme Commander immediately and report the situation in his sector. I also told him I was going towards Yukhnov and then in the direction of Kaluga. I wanted to establish what was happening there.





The road through Medyn

ZHUKOV (12:57):



On the way to Yukhnov, I met the commandant of the Maloyaroslavets fortified area.



In reality, it had only just begun to take shape.



I spoke with him and gave instructions about reconnaissance and securing that direction as far as his resources allowed. Then I continued towards Medyn.



In Medyn, apart from the destruction caused by an air raid the previous day, there was practically nothing. There were no troops. I saw a woman digging around in something and wanted to ask her about the situation. I spoke to her, but she didn't answer. She just stared at me with an uncomprehending expression.



Suddenly another woman came out from around the corner, carrying something in a half-filled sack.



"Don't ask her anything," she said. "She's lost her mind from grief."



"From what grief?" I asked.



"Yesterday the aircraft came over. She was drawing water from the well when a bomb hit her house right before her eyes. The house was destroyed, and two of her grandchildren were crushed beneath the rubble."



The second woman then told me that she too was preparing to leave for Maloyaroslavets. Her own house had been destroyed. She was trying to find something to take with her for the journey.



I asked whether there had been any soldiers or military units in the area.



"Nobody," she replied. "Some people passed through during the night, transporting wounded. Two vehicles went through. The police withdrew the previous evening. There's nobody left here. All the inhabitants have gone towards Maloyaroslavets."



So I continued towards Yukhnov.



The tank brigade

ZHUKOV (15:12):



In a small wooded area, some soldiers wearing helmets suddenly stopped me.



They were tank crews.



"Who are you?" they asked.



I identified myself and asked:



"And who are you?"



"We're tankers."



"What unit?"



"A tank brigade."



"Who's your commander?"



"He's over there, quite a distance away."



Fortunately, when I went over, I recognised the man. He was an old acquaintance of mine. Troitsky came forward and reported that his brigade was in the reserve of the Supreme High Command.



It was a very pleasant meeting.



First of all, Troitsky and I had known each other from the fighting at Khalkhin Gol. He had previously been Chief of Staff of the 11th Tank Brigade, the Yakovlev Brigade. He had been an excellent Chief of Staff. That brigade had been the terror of the Japanese at Mount Bain-Tsagan. It had inflicted a complete defeat on them.



The Japanese were genuinely afraid of that brigade.



We discussed the situation and what needed to be done. I then went towards Kaluga, where the 5th Guards Division under Mironov was fighting. It was fighting well against the advancing enemy formations. Kaluga was still in our hands, and fighting was taking place on its approaches. The battle was quite fierce.



While I was in the Kaluga area, an officer from the Reserve Front headquarters caught up with me and handed me a telephone message from Boris Mikhailovich Shaposhnikov. It said:



"The Supreme High Command appoints you Commander of the Western Front. You are to report immediately to the headquarters of the Western Front."



I returned and arrived at the Western Front headquarters early on the morning of 10 October.



SIMONOV (17:25): Already as commander?



ZHUKOV: No, I hadn't formally assumed command when I arrived. I came to familiarise myself with the situation and take over command.



Konev was still commanding that morning.



The State Defence Committee commission was just finishing its work there. Shortly afterwards, Stalin telephoned headquarters. I spoke with him, and it was from him personally that I learned that I was being entrusted with command of the Western Front.



Part 2: Defending Moscow

18:07–33:17



SIMONOV: Georgy Konstantinovich, how did events develop during the first days after you were appointed commander of the Front?



ZHUKOV:



As I have already said, the Mozhaisk defensive line was decisive for us at that time. Our first priority was naturally to strengthen that defensive position. Supreme Headquarters made enormous efforts to send rifle formations, artillery units and tank units from its reserves deeper inside the country and from neighbouring sectors. Everything that could be brought here quickly was sent. But I must say frankly that the forces brought to this line, and the defences we managed to organise, were far from sufficient. By 15 October, along a front stretching more than 300 kilometres, we had only 90,000 combat troops.



You can understand from that figure that it was simply impossible to create a continuous defensive line.



Therefore, the Military Council decided to concentrate first on firmly holding the principal directions:



Volokolamsk.



Mozhaisk.



Maloyaroslavets.



The General Staff and Supreme Headquarters fully agreed with this decision and continued strengthening the Front. That was how the organisation of the defence along the Mozhaisk line began.



Did Zhukov believe Moscow could be held?

SIMONOV: Was there confidence among the command staff and headquarters that you could hold this defensive line and stop the enemy at Mozhaisk?



ZHUKOV:



I must say frankly that we certainly did not have complete confidence. We could delay the enemy's forward units, but if he rapidly brought up his main striking formations, it would be very difficult to stop them. However, during this period, the troops fighting in encirclement west of Vyazma rendered us an invaluable service. Their heroic and courageous actions cannot be overestimated. They gave us the time we desperately needed to organise the defence along the Mozhaisk line. They fought under unbelievably difficult conditions.



Here I must say a word in praise of the commanders of the 19th Army, Lukin, and General Yershakov, as well as Rakutin. They did everything possible to delay the enemy for as long as possible and tie down his main forces. In doing so, they gave us the opportunity to regroup and transfer troops to create a new Western Front. Because we were not certain that we could withstand the enemy at Mozhaisk, we made another decision, which the Supreme High Command approved. We decided to establish a second defensive line further to the rear. It ran through the Novozavodsky area, Klin, the Istra Reservoir, Dorokhovo, the Nara River and Aleksin. We began preparing this rear defensive line thoroughly in case we failed to hold the Mozhaisk line. A large number of engineering units were sent there. Muscovites worked there, digging day and night. Units that were not intended for the immediate defence of the Mozhaisk line were positioned along the rear line as reserves.



Each Army commander received a particularly secret order.



The order instructed them that if they could not hold the enemy at Mozhaisk, they were to withdraw in an organised manner to the rear defensive line. Their withdrawal was to be covered by strong rearguards and air strikes.



That was the plan.



It was approved by Supreme Headquarters, and it created invaluable conditions for our continued struggle if the fighting had to move deeper into the country.



The most dangerous moment of the Battle of Moscow

SIMONOV (24:40): Georgy Konstantinovich, what moment during the entire Battle of Moscow do you consider the most dangerous for the fate of the city?



ZHUKOV:



You see, every moment was dangerous. But I consider the most dangerous period to have been from 6 to 13 October, when the Mozhaisk defensive line did not yet constitute a reliable defence. That was the most critical period. The enemy had the opportunity to advance on Moscow without encountering any substantial resistance.



SIMONOV: And what about the period when the Germans were literally 25 kilometres from Moscow, near Khimki and Khovrino? Was that not even more dangerous?



ZHUKOV:



That was also a dangerous moment. But we must remember that on the approaches to Kryukovo, Yakhroma, Krasnaya Polyana and Kashira, the enemy had suffered such heavy losses that he no longer represented the same threat. Between 6 and 13 October, he was still relatively strong. His striking formations were well equipped, particularly his armoured forces.

But as he advanced and encountered fierce resistance from our troops, he suffered such losses that by the time he reached the areas around Kryukovo, Yakhroma and Krasnaya Polyana, he was essentially no longer capable of continuing his offensive. That is why he was less dangerous by then.



SIMONOV: Your Western Front command post was at Perkhushkovo, wasn't it? How far away were the Germans?



ZHUKOV:



Initially, when the fighting was taking place on the approaches to the Mozhaisk line, the distance was relatively comfortable. But when the Germans began pushing back the 16th Army, the flank of the 5th Army and the 30th Army, the distance became extremely short. It could even be described as dangerous for the location of headquarters. But frankly, we didn't really think about that at the time. We were guided by other considerations. Moving the Front headquarters further into the rear at such a difficult moment for the troops might not have been received very well. Whenever headquarters withdraws towards the rear, the subordinate headquarters and troops can get the impression that the situation at the Front is becoming unstable. They may begin to think: perhaps we should also start looking further towards the rear. I think that psychological consideration justified keeping the Front headquarters at Perkhushkovo, despite the undeniably dangerous distance.



The defence of Tula

SIMONOV: You mentioned the fighting around Tula. How do you assess that part of the battle?



ZHUKOV:



Our troops fought with tremendous determination in the Tula area. Guderian was an experienced warrior. His army had demonstrated its strength and experience in battle. But I must say that our troops, fighting in the Tula area against this powerful and cunning enemy, together with the workers' regiments and detachments formed there, succeeded in defending Tula. Despite the fact that Tula was practically surrounded and fighting under unbelievably difficult conditions, the people of Tula, together with the army, managed to hold the city and prevent it from falling.



Tula is an ancient city of gunsmiths.



I believe that its courage in the struggle against the enemy during the Great Patriotic War created all the necessary grounds for this glorious city to be awarded the title of Hero City. As for the military units that particularly distinguished themselves in that area, I must mention Belov's cavalry corps, which was transferred there to reinforce the sector. Then there were the tank divisions commanded by Getman, now an Army General. Among the workers' regiments was the regiment commanded by Gorshkov. As I recall, its political commissar was Ageyev.



The people of Tula fought well.





The Moscow people's militia

SIMONOV: And what role did the Moscow people's militia play? What can you say about the Muscovites?



ZHUKOV:



At first, of course, the militia divisions had no experience fighting such a powerful enemy. But gradually they gained experience and fought quite well. As you know, they were made up of people from very different backgrounds. There were scholars, including people of considerable age, engineers, cultural workers, Party officials and Soviet administrative workers. Naturally, they had not undergone the appropriate military training beforehand. They had to learn during the fighting itself. Of course, these people were also needed for work in the rear, in the various sectors of the labour front. But I believe that the formation of these militia divisions was unquestionably justified. The reason was simple: they were formed at a time when a mortal danger hung over our country and over Moscow.



Could a Soviet citizen at that time really think about looking after his ordinary work?



The main task was to defend Moscow and break the enemy's advance on the approaches to the city. I therefore consider the formation of the people's militia divisions entirely justified. Some of those divisions later became regular military formations. I met some of their commanders and soldiers. Some of these men were 55 or even 60 years old. They finished the war feeling perfectly well, having fought all the way into East Prussia. I even remember meeting some of them on the approaches to Berlin. They had begun their journey near Moscow. They were remarkably strong in spirit, and by then they had even adapted physically to the demands of war.





Part 3: The November offensive and the German defeat

33:50–52:24



SIMONOV: Could you give us some examples of the greatest intensity during the defensive period of the Battle of Moscow?



ZHUKOV:



The fighting was enormously intense. It became particularly intense when the Germans began their offensive on 15 and 16 November. They had created a considerable superiority in forces on the flanks of our defensive positions, especially in tanks. As you know, their main reliance was on armoured forces and aviation. I would say that this was probably the most intense battle of the entire period. On the 16th Army's sector alone, the Germans committed more than 650 tanks. That was in the first echelon alone. They threw this enormous force against Rokossovsky's army.



I must say that the situation was extremely difficult at several points.



Our troops did not allow themselves to be encircled anywhere. We had built a fairly deep defensive system, including strong anti-tank defences. Our tank brigades, working closely with the artillery, were positioned in depth in a system of ambushes. When German tanks penetrated our defensive positions, they came under fire from these concealed tank formations. Nevertheless, things were extremely difficult for our troops, particularly Rokossovsky's army, which received the heaviest blow. Konstantin Konstantinovich could tell you all the details himself. He directed that battle personally and probably suffered more anxiety than the Front commander.



There were some very difficult moments, I can tell you that.



His sector of the Front sometimes bent into a great arc, and it seemed that disaster was imminent and the line might be broken. But it held. With reinforcements, our troops repeatedly delivered the necessary resistance to the enemy. To strengthen that most dangerous sector, Rokossovsky's army, we transferred everything we could from neighbouring sectors and from the centre of the Front, where the enemy was less active and was essentially conducting operations to pin down our forces. That allowed us to take troops from those sectors. First, we took the Army reserves and transferred them to Rokossovsky. Then we took the divisional reserves and transferred them to him. This strengthened and reinforced the army, which was bleeding heavily. It needed reinforcements. Eventually, we began taking individual platoons from battalions, separate groups of tanks and individual anti-tank guns. All of this was quickly transported by vehicle to the 16th Army's sector and committed to battle at the most critical points.



In the end, we managed to strengthen Rokossovsky's army.



The troops fought courageously and did not allow themselves to be overrun. Then the First Shock Army arrived, commanded by Vasily Ivanovich Kuznetsov. Incidentally, it included three or four naval infantry brigades. I cannot remember the exact number now.



These were courageous fighters.



I had dealt with them near Leningrad, when the city was in serious danger, in the areas of Uritsk, the Pulkovo Heights and Kolpino. Those naval brigades covered themselves with undying glory. They were a terror to the Germans. When the Germans discovered that naval infantry were operating in a particular sector, they were not especially eager to launch attacks there. As far as I remember, there were six naval infantry brigades near Moscow. In several places they saved the situation. The First Shock Army, which had the greatest number of sailors, had perhaps three or four brigades. They attacked the enemy with tremendous energy. They broke through enemy resistance very quickly when they went over to the counteroffensive, particularly in the Klin area.



I can only say that we owe the sailors a great debt of gratitude for their fighting service.



When did Zhukov decide to counterattack?

SIMONOV (39:54): When did your plan for the counteroffensive actually take shape?



ZHUKOV:



You see, I must make one important point. A great deal has been written about this subject, but in several cases it has not been presented quite correctly, apparently through a lack of knowledge. I must tell you that until the first days of December, a general counteroffensive was not part of our plan. Our entire concern was to stop the enemy, wear him down and launch counterattacks to throw back the enemy formations that had penetrated our flanks. But then our reconnaissance, together with our observations of the enemy's behaviour and actions, established that the enemy had finally exhausted himself. He could no longer withstand our counterattacks, particularly after the First Shock Army under Kuznetsov had been committed. At that point it became clear to us that we should not stop at counterattacks.



We had to exploit this favourable moment immediately and launch a full counteroffensive.



That is what we reported to Supreme Headquarters. I remember discussing this matter with Alexander Mikhailovich Vasilevsky and Shaposhnikov. They shared our view. The Supreme Commander then ordered us to submit our proposals for a counteroffensive.



We prepared the plan, and it was approved.



At the same time, Supreme Headquarters ordered the neighbouring fronts, the Kalinin Front and the right wing of the Southwestern Front, to join in and conduct a coordinated counteroffensive. I believe the moment was chosen very successfully. The enemy no longer had the strength not only to advance on Moscow but even to withstand our counterattacks and organise an effective defence. Guderian and Hoepner probably understood this. On the 3rd, they took responsibility for beginning to withdraw their forces gradually, in order to avoid their complete destruction. Incidentally, Hoepner was demoted, stripped of his honours and dismissed from service.



Guderian didn't fare particularly well either. He retreated very quickly.





Why did the German Army lose?

SIMONOV (42:56):



Georgy Konstantinovich, foreign historians, especially German historians and generals, have written a great deal about the reasons for their defeat. They emphasise climatic conditions: mud, snow and severe frost. They claim that these were the reasons for the defeat. They also say that Hitler was responsible because he failed to listen to Guderian, failed to listen to Bock, and failed to listen to Brauchitsch or Halder. How do you assess these events and the reasons for the defeat of the German Army near Moscow?



ZHUKOV:



They have to find some explanations in order to justify their failure.



What can I say?



As far as the climate is concerned, of course there was mud, there was frost, there was winter and there was autumn. But Soviet troops were also operating under those same climatic conditions. So this is not a scientific explanation for the failure of the plan to capture Moscow and the failure of the blitzkrieg itself. The matter was certainly not simply that Hitler redirected some of his forces, including Guderian's army, towards the southeast to help his southern grouping capture Ukraine and then Crimea.



That was not the decisive issue.



In fact, things might have turned out even worse for the German Army if it had thrown itself against Moscow during that period. The reserves that Supreme Headquarters subsequently had to expend in creating a new front in the southwestern direction could instead have been used against Hitler's flank and rear if he had advanced on Moscow at that time.



This is not the point.



The point is that Hitler and his generals, his General Staff, failed to achieve a single strategic objective in 1941. They did not merely fail to capture Moscow. They could not even capture Leningrad. They also failed to achieve their strategic objectives in the south of our country.



The Germans certainly had not expected such fierce resistance. And the further they advanced, the stronger that resistance became. When the enemy finally approached Moscow, every Soviet citizen understood that it was necessary to resist the enemy even more fiercely.



At every step, the enemy suffered one loss after another.



During the Battle of Moscow, the fields were covered with the bodies of German soldiers. He was losing some of his best personnel. How many tanks did he lose here? How many aircraft? He lost some of his most experienced troops and equipment when he encountered our forces.



Why did his striking formations fail to reach Moscow and capture it?



Our Supreme Headquarters and the Front commanders managed, through reconnaissance, to identify in time where the main enemy blows were being prepared, both in the south and in the north. When we established that the most dangerous sectors were the Volokolamsk–Istra and Klin directions, particularly in the 16th Army's sector, we prepared a fairly deep defence there in every respect, especially with regard to artillery and anti-tank weapons.



Then the battle began.



As I have already mentioned, the Germans were bled white without achieving their objective. This is where we must tell the German generals that they made a serious miscalculation.

They believed that the Soviet troops were incapable of defending the capital and that we did not have the strength to protect it. They overestimated their own strength. They believed they could carry out the operation easily, as they had succeeded in doing in certain other places.



Their calculations proved false.



The German Army simply did not have enough strength to break our resistance in the most critical sector. The same thing happened near Leningrad. We understood what the loss of Leningrad would mean. If the Germans had captured it and joined up with the Finns, the entire German-Finnish grouping would then have been in a position to strike around Moscow. That would have seriously complicated the defence of Moscow. We would have had to create another front. They failed there and transferred some of their forces southwards to reinforce the Moscow direction.



But here they encountered resistance too.



And, of course, every Soviet citizen, including the people of Moscow, did everything possible to defeat the German formations and ensure that their advance towards Moscow ended there. I believe the Battle of Moscow was a major victory on a strategic scale. It essentially laid the foundation for the subsequent and final defeat of the German armed forces.





What did Zhukov remember most?

SIMONOV (50:20): Amid such an enormous war, with all its tremendous events, what remains most vivid in your personal memory? What do you remember most strongly?



ZHUKOV:



The war was truly terrible. Every soldier, every officer and every general who took part in those battles and fought in that war, I believe, cannot forget such a terrible war and such an ordeal for the Soviet people.



But above all, I remember the Battle of Moscow.



We understood perfectly well what it meant, and I still remember even the smallest details of that battle. Before that, of course, I had fought a major battle for Leningrad.



Those were memorable events too.



But Moscow was the greatest and most difficult ordeal.



That is what I remember most.



I think it remains in the memory of all Soviet people. Every Soviet citizen, whatever their age or wherever they were serving, even soldiers, officers and generals on other fronts, was concerned about our capital and our homeland.