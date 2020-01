Created: Wednesday, 08 January 2020 Written by Tex Lumbago

That Idiot country. With it's Idiot leader. They have popped the plug on another war and now all the shit will be flying out.

Now we just wait until shit for brains Aussie PM Smoko invites us along for the ride.

New decade. Last decade.