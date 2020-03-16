Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Other Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?
Home
Life and Style
What Ails You
Max's Prediction...
Max's Prediction...
Created: Monday, 16 March 2020
Written by Max Gross
Please Rate
Vote 1
Vote 2
Vote 3
Vote 4
Vote 5
Latest Commentary
Raspberry Cordial said:
All is safe. Be calm. We have the genius of Cronulla in charge. He...
4 days ago.
LordyLordyLordy said:
They will give business a tax cut. It always helps.
6 days ago.
Ricardovitz said:
Flam, is you one of them Colt boys who done growed up is New South...
1 week ago.
Ricardovitz said:
Betcha y'all wish you had Acres 'n not Apple. My land 'll keep on...
1 week ago.
Rimsky said:
There is no clear or consistent government advice. There is no public...
1 week ago.
A Real Free Press
Submit an Article
Ask Boxhead
Register
Login/Logout
Get answers to your questions
(no question too hard)
Pithy Quote
When a man feels ashamed, he generally begins to get angry, and is inclined to become cynical.
Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Xenox Gallery
Category:
Gross Stuff
Latest News
Max's Prediction...
CORONAVIRUS WITH A TWIST OF LIME
Pastor Disaster’s Smoke, Mirrors and Denial
Here we go again...
#ASKBOXHEAD - Rats gnaw'n at yer box???
BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE
More Xenox News
NOW THEY WANT YOUR GUNS!
Old Joke
AS GILLARD HITS THE SKIDS THE LABOR FAITHFUL CALLS OUT– BRING BACK THE F**KNUCKLE!
IRAQ: DEMOCRACY JUST AIN'T MEANT FOR SOME PEOPLE
FROM THE DIARY OF AN INTERNATIONAL BANKER
PENTAGON BLOWS ITSELF UP!
Search