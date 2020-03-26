The Daze of Wine and Coronavirus

Created: Thursday, 26 March 2020 Written by Max Gross

With the wheels falling off the federal government, the “economy” and that arcane maze of bullshit and debasement called Centrelink, I braved the outside world to tramp to Woolwarts where the only people wearing protective faces masks and rubber gloves were some of the staff.

Customers milled about with impunity. Hello-ooo?

I wore latex gloves and a surgical mask that I pulled on as I entered, the only one in there who looked like a deranged brain surgeon.

I noticed warning signs and Xs marking the spot at 1.5 metres for people to queue at checkouts.

No eggs, no dunny paper, bare shelves.

Some fresh produce has doubled in price in anticipation of the money the federal government will supposedly lavish on all and sundry to help prevent the Recession which is probably already upon us.

Everything was overpriced.

Red capsicum $14 a kilo! Broccoli $12 a kilo. Some of the green veg being sold was wilted. The frozen fish I buy once a month was all gone.

Shockingly, much of the cheap wine in the bottle shop was depleted. Soldier on!

Passing the caravan park down the road I noticed a sign saying “Yes, we are open for business”, but with pubs, clubs, restaurants and businesses shut down nationwide the next stage is surely not Recession but Depression, especially with Sideshow Scott and his clueless mob of feckwits currently in charge in Canberra.

Too little too late from the no-can-do-duck-and-cover, root, rort and run LNP crime syndicate. They are making it up as they go.

Here is a current list of what the federal LNP gunnament – as in gunna do this, gunna do that – says must stay closed for the nonce:

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons and tattoo parlours; spas and massage parlours — except for “health-related services” like physiotherapy; real estate auctions and open house inspections; amusement parks and arcades; indoor and outdoor play centres; gyms, health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre, spin facilities, saunas, wellness centres and community and recreation centres and public swimming pools; art galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, libraries, community centres and auction houses; cinemas; nightclubs, casinos and gambling venues; outdoor and indoor markets but note food markets; places of worship. Food outlets in shopping centres can stay open but must only sell takeaway.

And, inexplicably but typically for Sideshow Scott, personal training and “boot camps” will be limited to a maximum of 10 people with sessions held outdoors only and those attending maintaining “safe physical distance”, while weddings must involve no more than five people: the happy couple, the celebrant and two witnesses.

Funerals are limited to a maximum of 10 people and everybody must also maintain physical distance. But sitting at the hairdressers for half an hour or more is perfectly fine.

Exsqueeze me?

Schools, packed with kids and teachers, are apparently just fine and dandy too, even though some state governments have bucked the federal government and closed state schools.

Here in NSW Gladys the koala killer left schools open but urged parents to keep their kids home!

Inconsistent, incomprehensible and too late anyway.

The virus has landed because the idiots in charge sat on their hands too long.

Things are going to get real interesting real fast now.