#ASKBOXHEAD - Rats gnaw'n at yer box???

Created: Friday, 20 December 2019
Dear Boxhead,

Them holes from rats gnaw'n at yer cardboard brains er is they from some 'ol boy usin yo head fer targat practice with 10mm semi-auto death ray???

Rickardovitz

Dear Riky,

As you well know… MY box is like Batfink’s wings. A shield of steel against the evil and danger that lurks in the world. A barrier against the moronic, the morally blind and insane. Within my cardboard cocoon I know all, and see all that is needed. It gives me a life of total freedom, if you will.

As for me little peepholes, I need them so I don’t walk into things.

Meanwhile you keep on babbling and poking your little sista you crazed Georgian Hillbilly fuckwit!

Love and cuddles,

Boxy

boxheaddrinkingbeer

 

 