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HERE COMES THE SUN KING!

Max Gross 19 June 2026 3 minutes read

Donald J Trump, inexplicably still the US president despite being 80 decrepit years old and physically as well as mentally deteriorating on camera, attended the so-called G7 (The Group of Seven, an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) where he made an absolute dickhead of himself, entering the meeting room late – a standard tactic for attention-seeking – and announcing “I’m the boss”, while the other six “world leaders” sitting around the round table smirked or chuckled.