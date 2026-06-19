Donald J Trump, inexplicably still the US president despite being 80 decrepit years old and physically as well as mentally deteriorating on camera, attended the so-called G7 (The Group of Seven, an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) where he made an absolute dickhead of himself, entering the meeting room late – a standard tactic for attention-seeking – and announcing “I’m the boss”, while the other six “world leaders” sitting around the round table smirked or chuckled.
Spin merchants are passing it off as a joke, flippant banter, that Trump was just kidding, that all present took it in good humor. But we all know that the Mango Mussolini – narcissistic, presumptuous, contemptuous – really does think he is “the boss.”
Much of the time, Donnie Diaper seemed lost and barely conscious of what was going on around him. But the pièce de résistance of the entire privileged coffee klatch was Trump signing “an agreement to extend the ceasefire with Iran,” that leaves Iran in a far better position – militarily as well as financially – than before Israel and the USA bombed it without warning in February, and wa-aay better than Barak Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that Trump petulantly scrapped in 2018.
But it is just a Memorandum of Understanding, after all, not actually a decisive treaty to end the war and, as always, Israel continues to do its best to derail any move towards permanent peace.
The “Agreement” is a doozy: Iran get $300 billion USD, Iran gets all sanctions against it lifted, Iran gets to keep control of the Strait of Hormuz and will be able to charge tolls and fees for passage; Trump ends the US blockade and “undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran” AND – this is the cherry on top – Iran gets to keep its nuclear program. Just as it was prior to Israel’s February opening salvo. Just as it was prior to Trump shredding the JCPOA in 2018. The Iranian government can’t believe its luck!
The signing occurred at the Palace of Versailles during a dinner with wily French president Emmanuel Macron, at his suggestion.
Macron knew exactly what he was doing but there is no doubt that the symbolism was entirely lost on the droopy buffoon who was probably so impressed with Louis XIV’s gold tat that he thought he was in Trump Heaven… before nodding off again.
The original Treaty of Versailles was signed on 28 June 28, 1919, ending “the war to end all wars.” It humiliated defeated Germany and imposed heavy penalties for losing (Ironically, it also led directly to World War II, so… stay tuned???).
Meanwhile a furious Benzion Mileikowsky, apparently sidelined by his bloated orange buddy, continues to occupy and bomb southern Lebanon and rain bombs on Beirut.
Will the US/Iran ceasefire hold? Not if Bibi the Butcher can help it.