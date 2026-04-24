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Craving Jesus in these dark days

1 minute read

Certainty can be good. Particularly when the facts are fairly straight forward.

 

He came.

He saw.

He sacrificed his life for mine.

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Yes, that was Jesus.

Now that we are back in the dwindling days, where our years hasten to their end, I am calling out for him again.

Craving Jesus.

Wanting him off the cross and back in living flesh once more.

Casting out devils and curing the poor.

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Turning my urine into wine.

Oh Mr Christ! Come down to Earth and smite the Orange Man and Mr Pootin!

Only then will my life be saved.

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