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Craving Jesus in these dark days

A desperate follower of Christ 23 April 2026 1 minute read

Certainty can be good. Particularly when the facts are fairly straight forward.

He came.

He saw.

He sacrificed his life for mine.

Yes, that was Jesus.

Now that we are back in the dwindling days, where our years hasten to their end, I am calling out for him again.

Craving Jesus.

Wanting him off the cross and back in living flesh once more.

Casting out devils and curing the poor.

Turning my urine into wine.

Oh Mr Christ! Come down to Earth and smite the Orange Man and Mr Pootin!

Only then will my life be saved.