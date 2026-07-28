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#AskBoxhead - In a world on fire is a box safe?

28 July 2026 2 minutes read

Oh what a dreadful world we live in! War, fire, and idiocy all around us. Nothing is permanent, and the shit rises to the top and leaves the best behind.

Yep, all bad except for our man Boxhead. A totem of strength and vigour for all humanity during these dark days. One needs to only look into the bottomless pit of his eyes to know here is a Man that can inspire us all.

Today some French fella expresses his fears about flammability to our hero...

Hello Master Boxhead.



The recent news of wildfires engulfing the world gives me some concern for your safety, and also about your advice that we should put a cardboard box on our heads. But is it really a wise guidance to do this given that that even if you are kilometers away from the conflagration, all it takes is an errant spark on the wind to land on your box and, hey presto, your head will be aflame? I for one wonder if you still stand by your previous proclamations on the utility of 'shrouding your noggin' in cardboard?



So. What you think of that?

Papillon, Bordeaux

Dear Pierre,

Yes, I have seen that things are getting a little warm over on your patch. And I do hope that your little shack and vineyard survives whatever is coming its way.

Now I know that cardboard can be quite burnable. And fire is always an ever present threat. But don't you think I would have thought about that François? Do you think it may have passed my mind?

Listen mate, I'm from bloody Australia. We invented bushfires!

Look, there are no worries Jean-Paul, I have a tried and true method for you and your box to stay protected. Make it a little moist. Not so much that it sags off your mug like a hot scrotum, but just enough to keep it safe from any fire. Also it will have that lovely wet cardboard smell to help you feel alive.

So don't be scared my little butterfly, just wet your cardboard a little, keep the charger up your arse, and Voila! No problems at all.

Yours with a hot cross bun,

Boxy