AskBoxhead - Australia. Open or not?

Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Dear Mr Boxhead,

Australia's a big place. Huge in fact. Surely we have room for the desperate and bedraggled of the World.

Now I know many Australians would not like a free for all, so I am asking you Mr Boxhed, if you had to rank these poor unfortunates for entry what order would you put them in?

Regards,

Concerned and Open Hearted Teal Voter

Dear Concerned etc,

You are right there. Our Australia is a big place. And I reckon we could squeeze a few more in, particularly in those mid-distance suburbs where the rich live. But you know how the Aussie Hoi-Polloi view the reffos...

To me it boils down to this. Which boatload of these people should we choose.

This boat:

Or this Boat:

Maybe old squeaky Albo could do a referendum on this.

Cheers,

Boxy