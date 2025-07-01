Featured

#ASKBOXHEAD - Quandary on being an Aussie

30 June 2025

WHEN the world is in a mess,

With your head in a spin.

If your heart has been broken into pieces,

And the current world environment is wearing you thin...

Then reach out to our Boxhead! The answer you get might not be the right one, but it will always leave you with a smile on your dial and a new thought in your coconut. Today Master Oliver has a question:

Dear Mr BH,

I hope you can help settle my quandary. I like to think of myself as a rational, amicable and not too bad human being, but lately I wonder if my self-appraisal is in fact substantiated by fact. Case in point. I watch the increasingly dreadful TV and online news and read appalling reports on current global events on such worthy web sites as Xenox News and yet my pulse barely alters, my life remains unaffected and I go about my daily routine without so much as a scratch or a twinge. So, my question to you Mr Head, in all sincerity and with all due respect, is as follows: am I just a morally and ethically bereft fucking arsehole or just a normal Aussie?

Love,

Oliver Fugue

Dear Olly,

Yeh, it is a bugger. The world outside has certainly gone to wrack and ruin since I first started this gig. Death, destruction, and no more PM Fukedknuckle to cheer us up and keep us safe. No wonder most of us just want to turn away from it all. Yet you may be unaffected now Olly, but it won't be long before all that evil is knocking at your door. So the question is what can you do now to stop all this happening to you?

Well the first thing to do is lob a box on your noggin. For when you are ready to throw a brick. For when you want to light up the Cop Shop. For when you do some financial re-arrangement at the local bank. With a box on your head you'll be safe and free. Your cardboard environment provides a safe zone for you and your thoughts. Helps you concentrate on the matters at hand as you run riot through the city. Plus, the Pigs won't know who you are.

So there you go. Olly you can start 'feeling' again. And use those feelings to light this fire cracker off and get some real change happening. The only thing, put your head in the box. Simple.

Yours in comradely solidarity,

Boxhead