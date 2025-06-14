Featured

MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS

Max Gross 14 June 2025 5 minutes read

Unprovoked, Israel has bombed Iran, murdering senior officials, scientists as well as civilians:, including women and children because assaulting the helpless is Israel’s specialty.

The Zionazi regime claims its attacks aim to thwart Iran’s “imminent” development of nuclear weapons, but by doing so Israel has demonstrated precisely why Iran should have a nuclear deterrent: to prevent psychotic Israel’s repeated attacks!

SBS News reports ‘Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said top commander Hossein Salami was killed in the strike and state media reported the unit’s headquarters in the capital, Tehran, had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital… The Tasnim news agency said six nuclear scientists were killed in the attacks.’

According to Aljazeera ‘The Israeli military has confirmed that it carried out strikes against Iran, using dozens of jets, saying that it targeted military and nuclear sites. It called the attack “a precise and integrated preemptive strike based on high-quality intelligence, with the aim of striking the Iranian nuclear programme”.’

Netanyahu aka Bibi the butcher claims Iran was just “days away” from achieving nuclear weapons. But Israel routinely lies as a matter of state policy – hasbara! – so who the fuck knows!

As Dr Ben Zala, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Monash School of Social Sciences says: ‘Israel has long been opposed to seeking a diplomatic solution to its concerns over a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program. Instead, it has favoured espionage, sabotage and assassination.’

Dr Zala adds: “The timing of the attacks is no coincidence, particularly given how long Tel Aviv has been planning this. Three things have come together. The Netanyahu government will have felt emboldened by the lack of consequences that Israel has faced for its actions in Gaza.”

Indeed! Since October 7 2023, more than 227 journalists have been murdered by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza: more than were killed in both World Wars combined. The total death toll is incalculable while Israel continues to deny outside investigation and targets Palestinians and witnesses with utter impunity. The latest estimate of more than 183,000 is no doubt an under count because many of Israel’s victims are buried beneath Gaza’s rubble.

It’s pretty bloody obvious that the greatest threats to global stability right now are Israel and it’s US sponsor. The USA knew days ago that the Zionazi regime would attack Iran without warning. The orange idiot even admitted it! Intel and other surveillance support was probably provided by the USA’s CIA spy base at Pine Gap in remote outback Australia.

Like attracts like. A cancer in the Middle East, metastasized by its accomplice in war crimes the USA, Israel was built on lies and invented by Zionist terrorists. It is a fraud, a faux-nation of wild-eyed racists, religious fanatics and self-absorbed sociopaths. Why is Israel permitted nuclear weapons but not Iran??? The Zionazi Israeli regime is the only nation in the Middle East with nuclear weapons, but has always accused Iran as an “existential threat”, nurtured by the USA. That’s just Israel’s standard hasbara bullshit.

As France14 reported: “The US basically wants Iran to not even have the civil use of nuclear energy, which would be very far-reaching. No country has to do that – when you look at the non-proliferation treaty, every country has the right to use nuclear energy for civil purposes. So of course Iran would not agree to such a deal.”

Iran has retaliated to Israel’s bombing raids, but with little effect. Aljazeera reports: ‘Iranian long-range missiles have targeted sites across Israel, injuring at least 40 people, in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on nuclear sites and military leaders. Iran says Israeli attacks killed 78 people, including senior military officials, and wounded more than 320 people in Iran, as the Israeli military continues to launch strikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites, as well as major cities.’

The world can expect Houthi and Iranian retaliation on international shipping through the Red Sea/Aden Gulf to escalate. There’s more than one way to hit back at Israel and its US partner in war crimes. Meanwhile, the Zionazi genocide in Gaza, as well as “settler” terrorism in the Occupied West Bank, continue despite being overshadowed by Israel’s latest attacks on Iran.

But the timing of this evil shit got me thinking.

Consider it: BFFs Musk and Trump have a very public, very catty spat and Musk tells the world Trump is named in the unreleased Epstein dirt files. Diaper Don needed a major distraction from his links to the late Jeffrey Epstein as well as to Putin’s kompromat. Escalating the L.A. anti-I.C.E. protests is one way to do it. Israel bombing Iran is another. Did Trump and Netanyahu collude?

So Trump escalates his military response against L.A. protestors by calling out the National Guard… and the feckin’ Marines! Has-been Scaramucci – who lasted ten days in the previous Trump three-ring circus – pops his head up and says “I believe there is kompromat on Donald Trump.”

Then a retired senior military officer (I can’t find the report now but I saw it a day or two ago) says there is something far worse than Epstein in Trump’s closet. What’s worse than pedophilia???

So then Netanyahu bombs Iran. That’s my drunken conspiracy theory par excellence!

Tangled web? Tangled brain? Takes two to tango???

Fa-aaark this shit! Arrest Trump, slap a straitjacket on him, and lock him in a padded cell. As for Bibi the Butcher… I think the Bin Laden solution is an appropriate response.

Cheers, I’m going out for more Irish whiskey.