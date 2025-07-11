Featured

Peace in The Middle East. Now, thanks to President Trump, it is Within Our Grasp.

Patriot 08 July 2025 3 minutes read

The cowardly and dastardly Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 2023 set in motion events the ramifications of which it's evil masterminds failed to see. For by waking the sleeping Israeli giant, the defenders of democracy and freedom in the Middle East, Hamas unwittingly turned their neighborhood upside down, and by that freed many countries from the web of terror they and others like Hezbollah had spun. It even allowed the normally reticent President Trump a chance to flex America's muscles and crush the Mad Mullah's dream of nuclear weapons. And by doing this, it now seems finally peace in the Middle East is at hand.

I have been filing reports for the pages of XenoxNews.com since the start of the War on Terror. Back when that brave trio of freedom fighters Bush, Blair, & Howard, took on the Islamofascists of Al Qaeda and won. I reported on their liberation of Iraq, a bold move to which you can trace the start of freedom in the Middle East. Of course my clarion calls of the righteousness of liberty and free enterprise had it's naysayers. Here I point the finger at people like Max Gross and Chomsky, always with their blame America for everything rhetoric, while safely ensconced in their bunkers and fully protected from evil by the quiet might of the USA. Even before the dust had settled after the deadly rape and pillage of innocent Israelis with the October 7 Hamas terror attack, these 5th column of terrorist-loving traitors were attacking world leaders who were standing strong with Israel. As always, these leftist know-nothings exploit the tragedy of Gaza, with the lies of 'genocide' and 'war crimes' when they most certainly know if Hamas had not attacked there would be no death and destruction in Gaza.

The good old days. Aussie Diggers liberating Iraq.

The Israeli response to the October 7 terror attack has been a textbook example on how to deal with terrorists. Drain the swamp and go after the supporters and funders of the terrorist groups. Tel Aviv did this by removing Hezbollah leader Nasarallah with extreme prejudice, and their top cadres with exquisite precision. Finally, the mastermind of the Middle East terrorism, the Iranian regime, was targeted after it's cowardly missile attacks on innocent Israeli civilians. Its illegal nuclear activities destroyed with a massive hammer blow by President Trump's US forces.

The wanton anti-semitism and violence of the pro-'Palestine' protests in the West, undoubtedly funded and cheered on by Moscow and Beijing, is a disgrace. Of course the process of removing Hamas from Gaza has been long and dangerous, not only for the civilian residents of Gaza but also the brave IDF soldiers. But if these 5th column of terrorist-loving traitors like Max Gross, Chomsky et al really want to support peace in the Middle East, they should surely be backing the removal of Hamas no matter the cost. For now that Hezbollah has been reduced to a shadow of it's former self, and the Mad Mullahs of Tehran bought to their knees, the spectre of peace in the Middle East looms closer than ever.

The new generation of Gaza

Previously I have been not convinced of President Trump's willingness to stand up to the Mad Mullahs of Tehran, but his actions have spoken louder than words. He has indeed become a new Teddy Roosevelt; carrying a big stick and striking fear into our enemies. We should all be supporting him and the fight against terrorism so that we can surely have Peace in Our Time in the Middle East.

And once that is reached we can then turn our attention to World Enemy #1. The CCP and it's despotic regime.

Tyrant: CCP Leader Xi Jinping

God bless,

Patriot