#ASKBOXHEAD - Australia's eKaren

25 June 2025 2 minutes read

Boxhead or Max Gross? Who is going to post the most? Looks like Max is in front for now, but if we get enough questions for Boxhead I am sure the Man in Cardboard could streak to the lead!

To help him get back on top, we have another question for Boxy. This time it is from Fred and it's about Australia's answer to the Terrors of the Internet...

Dear Boxhead



Could a ghoul look more ghoulish?



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=F-_Raokx3uE

Love,

Fred

Dear Fred,

Oh my, she is a shocker. A real eKaren!

I thought we were rid of the 'Internet has killed my baby' stuff when that Conroy clown was dealt with years ago. But I should've known. Australia. A land living in fear. If it ain't the Chinks, it'll be the Youtubers that'll get you and your children. So scary out there that they have their very own eSafety Commissioner.

Christ on a stick. What the fuck does an eSafety Commisioner do? Sticking their nose in where it is not wanted I bet!

So, what are we to do Fred? How can we stop this sheila banning the younguns getting their free music and incel indoctrination by banning YouTube? Well first you need to get off the grid and out of their sight. And the best way to do that is to put that box on your head. After your next slab rememebr to keep the box, poke a few holes in it, and then stick it over your noggin. And voila! The next time you are surfing the neither reaches of the intertubes you will be safe. For if they can't see you, they won't know who you are. And you will also get the contentment of mind and body that only a cardboard box can bring.

So play it safe Fred. Get the box on your head quick, and stick it to the Man! Or in this case, the eSafety Commissioner.

Yours in knowledge and power,

FoxyBoxy