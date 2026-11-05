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TWO MORE YEARS!!!

Max Gross 05 November 2026 4 minutes read

A cornered rat is even more vicious

It ain’t over until the fat bastard sings but the 2026 mid-term elections in the USA are a historic loss for the deranged POTUS and the Repuglican Party as the otherwise useless Democrats take total control of the entire Congress: not only the House of Representatives as was widely predicted but also the Senate.

Donald J Trump repeatedly told Americans to vote as if he was on the ballot. And they did.

Democrat candidates flipped key states including North and South Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa and Maine. Even the MAGA “heartland” has turned on Trump. The rejection is unequivocal and decisive.

True to form, the bloated old deep-fried orange Caligula blamed everyone but himself, despite personally choosing many of the GOP candidates. He also issued a predictable threat: “The power of veto is one of the stronger powers that a president has, and they’ll send over things that are insane, and I’ll veto them.”

Insane, says the clearly mentally ill POTUS!

And hang in there for the Republican-led challenges and egregious legal interventions that will delay final results for days if not weeks.

But, as of the writing of this spray, the Democratic Party has won 54 Senate seats against the Repugs 44 - a gain of seven seats - and 222 House seats against 138 Repugs - a gain of gain 25 seats. Now that, folks, is a burn!

An additional pleasant frisson is knowing that the world’s richest neo-Nazi, space Karen Elon Musk, wiped his arse on half a billion dollars in an attempt to entrench the Tangerine Tyrant and his cronies, but failed. Tesla bonfires for everyone!

The sense of relief - and drunken joy - is palpable. Many pundits justifiably relish Trump’s imminent demise: subpoenas, investigations, impeachment, possibly prison. After two terms of utter fucking lunacy and brazen grift in The White House, they are understandably ecstatic, but they are mistaken: the Mango Mussolini still has two more years to self-serve as POTUS.

And, as he said himself, he holds the presidential power of veto. He is also still Commander-in-Chief of the world’s biggest, most expensive armed force. And has his fat little fingers on the nuclear football.

The new Congress may be able to stymie the sick old creep’s worst impulses and establish multiple hearings into the Trump crime syndicate but we saw what he did in 2016. And he hasn’t stop whining like a snotty little bitch about losing in 2020. And remember, folks, Donnie Diaper has repeatedly said that the only “honest election” is one he wins.

Trump has stacked the deck. Government departments, institutions and the judiciary, all stuffed with sycophants and cronies. The Dems will need to flush that steaming MAGA shit asap, wherever possible, if any real democratic progress is to be made. Even so, who will ever trust the mighty USA ever again?

For all his hubris, venality, depravity, corruption, belligerence, petulance, malice, vindictiveness and spite, POTUS Trump - who has no filter - exposed the USA for what it always was: a global mob boss.

Constitutional constraints supposedly prevent any US president from being elected more than twice, despite Trump’s threats to finagle his way into an illegal third term. Unless the Dems completely fuck up this historic opportunity for real change the Repugs under Vance - or anyone else - will lose the 2028 federal elections and a Democrat will return to the Oval Orifice and what’s left of the White House. I just hope the Dems have the cojones to use their numbers with precision and make America a genuine democracy rather than tread water the way they usually do and just blah-blah-blah. Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow? Now or never.

“Every day, Trump gives Congress something new to investigate,” Democratic Rep. Greg Caesar told Rolling Stone last month. “Democrats need to be ready to dig into any and all of it on day one.”

Yeah, I know, given the history of the Democrat Party (and Chuck Schumer) it’s a long shot, but to maintain our sanity we must stay hopeful (Says I, reaching for another loaded Margarita).

Rest assured of this much, folks! One day the Toasted Taco will drop dead. His name will be stripped from every public building he defaced. Every self-aggrandising monument will be dismantled. The gold tat and cheesy Mar-a-Largo bric-a-brac that he stuck all over the White House will be removed. Every self-serving executive order he ever signed will be revoked. And, with Congressional and judicial luck, fortitude and perseverance, his family and accomplices will all be in jail.

Donald J Trump will eventually be forgotten except as a historic shit-stain: America’s most corrupt, decrepit and demented president.

For now, let the subpoenas begin! Cheers!