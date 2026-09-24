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How did this Humble Boy...

Fleet Street Hack 24 September 2026 3 minutes read

...Grow up to Fuck America!

Now I am not going to say he was born into total poverty. But besides the financial hardship, there was a poverty of love. A poverty of feelings...

Even the Greatest have to start somewhere, and it is usually at the bottom.

This young fella, Donald 'little hands' Trump, well his first memory was in the church they say. His father, a rather stern figure, Mr Adolf Trump, would take his only son to Church not only on Sundays, but also during the week. They would start out Catholic but by the end of the month they would be Presbyterian, and then repeat it all again. For little Donny it was all a bit too much and he would usually be found under the parents bed munching on paper. Chewy Rat the family used to call him!

Terrible, I know.

Yeh imagine that. Your wife did that in front of you. Wouldn't that make you wanna bomb another country?

What could they do with this little runt Donald? Why "Make a Man of him!" of course.

So it was off to the Army School for this humble fella. But not too many fond memories for Donnie there. Oh! He was buggered so bad at West Point. The School bike they called him, everyone took him for a ride. Humble and maybe embittered. Trump grew up from his Manhattan slum and was determined to prove the nay sayers wrong, and show them all what he was capable of. From running his Dad's slums, to daily Tabloid fodder, to cuckolded to Ivanka, and finally a TV star in a laughable 'reality' series, he became unavoidable in the late 20th Century. In the glory years of the US, Clinton, and Capital, this cunt was everywhere.

How can he be a racist? See, here is laughing it up with the help.

And then what? After the 2000 dot zero crisis weren't we meant to never see him again? What could this fat orange fuck offer to the brand new century? Nothing! Yet somehow Social Media dragged this prick back into the spotlight. Quick with the one-liner, and adept at branding public personalitys with epithets of dubious consequence, he became a hit again. A lightning rod for all the miscreants and fools of America to gather, bitter that the rich reward bestowed upon the hard working folk was no longer theirs. Why even a black man was now President. What had gone wrong?

There is no reason or rhyme nowadays, I mean, they made this dickhead President twice.

And so this Orange tub of lard stormed back into the public consciousness like a fart in an elevator. Elected President in 2016 with the most laughable electoral system in the world, and unbelievably elected again in 2024.

Some say this Orange Skinned prick was Born to Lose, but he wasn't, it just that the rest of us that were!

This Humble Man is having the last laugh. And will keep laughing until someone stops him.

With extreme prejudice.