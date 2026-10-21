Featured

This is all you need to know about science nowadays...

1 minute read

Knobby Science

Ladies & gentlemen what more is there to say but:

Today's Science is a scam!

What the fuck. Is it all run by perverts and charlatans? Seemingly inspired by lurid and disgusting comedy from the 70s. What's next? Studying the effects of Brasso?

And don't forget, your taxes are paying these degenerates. Write a letter to your local MP and tell him how you feel about this. You know the address, just bung it in the post box. 

I've had enough boss. Just put me on the boogie and let me go looking for Joan...

Loading comment... The comment will be refreshed after 00:00.

Be the first to comment.

Write comments...
symbols left.
or post as a guest

Latest News

The Year That Is 2026

From The Archives