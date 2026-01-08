Featured

MENTAL AS ANYTHING

Max Gross 08 January 2026 3 minutes read

President Gas

“Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we’re being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I’m liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That’s what’s insane about it” – John Lennon

That Donald J Caligula is deranged beyond redemption has been obvious for a decade but his growing mental instability is now a global threat.

ABC News reports that US forces have seized another two oil tankers “with links to Venezuela”, one in the Atlantic, the other in the Caribbean: ‘The British military helped with the seizure of one ship, angering Moscow, which says Russian citizens aboard must be treated humanely and quickly released… Democratic Senator Chris Murphy called it “an insane plan. They are talking about stealing the Venezuelan oil at gunpoint for a period of time undefined as leverage to micromanage the country,” he said. “The scope and insanity of that plan is absolutely stunning.”‘

Wow. A Democrat said a thing! What, they couldn’t wake up Chuck Schumer?

And the fat old orange fuckwit continues to threaten Greenland! Associated Press reports: ‘U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threats against Greenland pose a new and potentially unprecedented challenge to NATO, perhaps even an existential one, for an alliance focused on external threats that could now face an armed confrontation involving its most powerful member.’

Of course the US empire has attempted to acquire Greenland before but not by force. AP again: ‘At the outset of the Cold War, President Harry Truman’s administration formally offered Denmark $100 million in gold to buy Greenland, citing its strategic importance. During World War II, a U.S.-built airfield on the island had served as a major refueling point for military planes en route to Europe. Denmark rejected Truman’s offer, though the U.S. retained military access. That presence continues today at the remote Pituffik Space Base, the U.S. Department of Defense’s northernmost installation.’

And what has Anthony “Albo” Albanese, MY prime minister, got to say about this madness? Nothing more than his usual insipid bleats.

Australia is the USA’s primary spy base and launching pad in the southern hemisphere. Buzzing outback in the Central Australian desert, Pine Gap intel is provided to Israel to facilitate genocide as well as to US military assaults elsewhere. US troops are permanently stationed in the Top End (“on rotation” but always there), and nuclear armed US navy vessels and air force killing machines come and go at will.

Shee-it, the US builds military infrastructure up there without even bothering to ask for the Australian government’s rubber-stamp of approval.

Australia is a US vassal state regardless of which of the Quisling LNP/ALP duopoly gets its turn at government.

Gough Whitlam was the first and last Aussie prime minister who dared question that status. He wanted to know what the fuck the Seppos [N.B. Seppo= septic=septic tank=Yank) are doing out there in the middle of fucking nowhere. And we all know what they did to him.

So what happens when one NATO member state invades another?