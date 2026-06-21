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Fair Dinkum is as Fair Dinkum Does

Tex Lumbago 21 June 2026 1 minute read

Some have questioned our fair fucking dinkumness...

"Australia's only fair dinkum newspaper: Should we break our own “no‑refusal” rule and publish a leaked dossier exposing the true cost of the Australian government's offshore detention policy?"

If we do, does the commitment to never refuse a submission become a liability, or does it reinforce our reputation as the only truly fearless voice in the media?

And by the way...

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