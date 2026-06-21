Some have questioned our fair fucking dinkumness...
"Australia's only fair dinkum newspaper: Should we break our own “no‑refusal” rule and publish a leaked dossier exposing the true cost of the Australian government's offshore detention policy?"
If we do, does the commitment to never refuse a submission become a liability, or does it reinforce our reputation as the only truly fearless voice in the media?
And by the way...
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