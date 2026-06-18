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USA bans Vuvuzela at 2026 World Cup

Desi Arnaz Roterodamus 17 June 2026 1 minute read

The Trump administration's ban on the vuvuzela at the 2026 World Cup is an international disgrace!

It's not enough to bomb the hell out of country after country killing civilians including thousands of defenceless women and children. The destruction of hospitals, water and energy supplies, and sanctions that prevent life saving medicines from arriving into numerous countries as part of regime change manipulations is not enough.



The USA make decision after decision to inflict pain and suffering on citizens around the globe and even the World Cup is not exempt from this policy where the administration have done everything possible to make sure that populations around the globe get no relief by immersing themselves watching their national teams compete.



The Trump administration not only prevent citizens from visiting the USA to watch the game but have also prevented soccer administrators, referees and even players from participating.



Donald Trump's decision to ban the much loved vuvuzela at games is yet another clear indicator of the kill joy nature of his administration and so called freedom loving democracy.