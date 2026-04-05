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HELL TO PAY

Max Gross 05 April 2026 3 minutes read

There will be university courses: The Trump Fiasco!

The war that Israel and the USA started with Iran continues to escalate. Today, ABC News provided the following latest “developments”:

Syphilitic dementia is a tragic disease

US President Donald Trump said early this morning that Iran had 48 hours left to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz before “all Hell will reign down on them.”

Iran’s central military command has rejected the threat, warning “the gates of hell will open for you”.

US officials have told multiple news agencies that the air force officer who went missing after his F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday has been rescued.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it destroyed a US aircraft in central Iran during the search and rescue operation for the missing F-15 crew member, according to Iranian media reports.

Kuwait and Israel have both reported more incoming missiles and drones.

The UN nuclear watchdog is “deeply concerned” by reports of another strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

US satellite imagery company Planet Labs said yesterday it will stop publishing high-resolution aerial pictures of the area involved in the Middle East war, following a request from US President Donald Trump’s government.’

So what will it be? The gates of hell opening or hell “reigning” (sic.) down? Either way, there’s hell to pay, but the sick old malignant narcissist has issued so many threats and deadlines, shifting timelines and dancing goalposts, that they are meaningless.

And because one war is never enough for Zionazi Israel, the invasion of Lebanon continues. Dropsite News reports: ‘Lebanon is being ravaged as Israel’s escalated assault enters its second month. More than 1,300 people have been killed, including over 120 children, and over 4,000 injured in a relentless onslaught... UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon,] troops have also limited their movement after Israeli airstrikes killed three Indonesian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon over a 24 hour period last week.’

In Palestine, “settler” fanatics continue to terrorise non-Jews in the Occupied West Bank and, of course, Israel continues to target the trapped population in the devastated Gaza Strip. Despite last year’s supposed “ceasefire” and “peace deal”, Israeli forces still kill Gazans with complete impunity.

Officially, Israeli forces have murdered more than 75,000 people in Gaza since the October 2023 prison break but that is generally considered an under count. Many bodies are buried under rubble. Others have been vaporised by Israeli bombs, never to be recovered, and the Gaza Ministry of Health only counts recovered corpses.

And while Netanyahu’s psychotic government ministers drink champagne after passing death penalty legislation aimed at Palestinians (but not Jews), the petulant orange pedophile is slapping his brand name on everything in sight, as if his deranged legacy isn’t already cemented for all time. There will be university courses: The Trump Fiasco!

Former CIA analyst Melvin Goodman nails it: “Two terms that make the Trump presidency unique in American history are ‘megalomania’ and ‘pathological narcissism….’ The invasion of Iran has exposed his combination of paranoia and lack of impulse control, which is now on display in a war that has no clear objectives and no end in sight.”

And this is “the peace president” who was going to end the Russian war against Ukraine on “day one”!

Tsar Putin’s war has entered its fifth grueling year.