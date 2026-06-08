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Conscious and nonconscious thought: I thought I knew everything until PM Pauline came along.

Digger, Cranbourne 03 June 2026 1 minute read

Oi Aussies! Are we really going to get ourselves another sheila PM? This time she won't be a union hack but a former small business operator. You know, a fair dinkum Aussie from the backbone of our great nation!

PM Pauline. It has a nice ring about it. You can imagine her leading our great nation with the likes of the red-faced Barnaby Joyce right behind her. Oh it is gunna be a hoot with that red-haired bitch in the Lodge!

But maybe not so grand for the non-Aussies amongst us.

The world's a dangerous place. Maybe with PM Pauline she can keep us safe and out of harms way. Hopefully there will still be President Trump around, because I am sure him and Pauline would get on well. Like a house on fire in fact!

She has real-world experience too. For instance, she's been in jail. That has gotta help her (and us) as we pass through the world of crazies we live in. She has already laid out her plans. Put her in charge and let's do it!

So I am happy to get out in front and say "Go for it Pauline!" I am not gunna be a nay-sayer about this one. After all, it is a democracy, and you get what you deserve.

Check out her frontbench material!