Steal'n My Moonshine - A Better National Anthem

Ricardovitz 01 October 2025 2 minutes read

He ain't just a loud mouthed hillbilly dingbat, he also has the rhythms and rhymes of the ol' Mississippi flowing in him.

Yes, it is poetry from Ricardovitz. Based on that famous Georgian hymn, Waltzing Matilda.

Once a wretched rambler camped o'er by my water'n hole

Under the shade of a big 'ol oak,

Go by "Matty McTilllers", thar old folks say,

I eyeballed dat rambler 'Tillers as he eyeballed me boil'n still,

Fix'n tar snatch my dew-dripp'n Shine,



I quiet-mouthed "Who gonna git dat thiev'n hobo off me land?"

Stealin my Moonshine, Stealin my Moonshine,

"Who gonna kill dat bum stealin my Moonshine from me?"

I sang as I watched and waited till thar still rumbled

I'm gonna git dat wayward hobo all jacked up!



Than, up sat thar theiv'n bum 'n run fer the cold crick

"Tain't never gona catch me 'live!!" he yelped

Wid my Shotty's bead sighted on dat hobo's head,

BLAM! 'N dat Moonshine thief got ghosted instead

Jest 'fore fall'n intar my crick!



'Twas wen I sang me a ditty 'bout Ghost'n McTillers, Ghost'n McTillers !"

Dat bum McTillers' belly-up a float'n in da crik

Ghost'n McTillers, Ghost'n McTillers

"He tain't gonna come 'round steal'n Moonshine from me!"

Thar hobo ghost can-a-be heered as you pass by Moonshine Crik

And, if'n ya dern't hear Shotty's BLAM, Ah reckon ya can

try yer luck steal'n Moonshine from me!"

