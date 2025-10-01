Search
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Word of the year: Genocide
Featured
Word of the year: Genocide
Strontium 90
01 October 2025
1 minute read
Offend-o-Meter
(0)
Word of the year: Genocide
No contest. No dispute. Plain and clear for all to see.
The word of of the year in 2025 is GENOCIDE.
