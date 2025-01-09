Featured

América Mexicana

Max Gross 09 January 2025 2 minutes read

Comparing Trump with Hitler has long ceased being mere hyperbole.

Deranged US President Elect Donald J Rapist has refused to rule out using military force to “take control” of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

His reasons? National security, of course!

But guess, what, folks? The US already has a well-established military base in Greenland (as it does all over the world): Pituffik Space Base, formerly called Thule Air Base. It has been there since 1940.

In a post on his Truth Social platform for losers, cookers and RWNJs, Trump expanded on his stupidity by saying “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation.”

Greenland is Danish territory but has been autonomous since 1979.

As for the Panama Canal, it is true that the US is responsible for its construction, starting in the early 1900s. Officially opened in 1914, the canal reduced travel time between the East and West coasts by 8,000 miles and played a crucial role in global trade. It also provided the US with military advantage.

In 1977, Panama and the USA signed the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, handing control of the canal from the US to Panama. They agreed that by December 31, 1999, Panama would have full control over the canal, which would no longer be controlled by the USA. They also made a treaty to maintain its neutrality. Well, we all know what Donnie Diaper thinks of international treaties. Or neutrality.

Unsurprisingly, Trump also said he will use “economic force” to absorb Canada, making it a US state! The ignorant old brat called the US-Canada border an “artificially drawn line” and bizarrely promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”. The Gulf of Mexico has been known as the Gulf of Mexico since 1607.

I wish I could say that both the Canadian prime minister and the Mexican president told Trump to go fully fuck himself with a pineapple but Trudeau responded with “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States” and Sheinbaum – cannily using sarcasm – suggested renaming North America “América Mexicana.”

No doubt she got under Donnie D’s thin skin more than Trudeau did.

In two weeks time this dangerous idiot will be inaugurated as the first presidential convicted felon. If the Australian LABOR government wasn’t such a pathetic US toady it would immediately withdraw from AUKUS as well as ANZUS. And, once again, pigs would soar in the sky!