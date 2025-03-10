Featured

Edge of Reality!

LordyLordyLordy 10 March 2025 1 minute read

It's late, and Trump is on the dunny. Trying to squeeze out the week's worth of burgers he's been eating. Thumbing his phone, reading the latest idiocy from his lickspittle followers. Listening to the Goldie Oldie hits on DC radio. Then he has a flash of inspiration...

'Yeh, I look just like him.'

Well let's hope you soon end up like him too Orangeman. Face down on the bathroom floor with your pants round your ankles because the old ticker had just enough.

And still in his ears, "I walk along a thin line darling..."