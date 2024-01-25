Captain Cook's Boots
Thursday, 25 January 2024 By Big Mal
Many Australians find it difficult to forget that terrible day in the late 1970s when Captain Cook's boots were stolen from "Captain Cook's Cottage" in the Fitzroy Gardens in Melbourne.
Australian's across the entire continent went into a collective depression which only broke when it was announced that the captain's boots were returned several years later.
To commemorate the legacy of the captain's once stolen boots and the impact that they have on the national psyche a group of patriotic activists have taken actions to ensure that the pair will be appropriately memorialised as part of the 2024 Australia Day celebrations.
The Captain Cook Boots monument can now be viewed in the Catani Gardens in St Kilda where crowds of Australia Day enthusiasts are expected this weekend.