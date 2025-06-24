Featured

V FOR VEXATIOUS

Max Gross 24 June 2025 5 minutes read

US President Donald J Caligula claims Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire starting later today but so far [11am AEST] there has been no official comment from Israel or Iran. The orange idiot congratulated Iran and Israel on his magical truce deal, even though neither country has acknowledged any such agreement.

It will surprise nobody to realise Taco Trump is just making shit up again. He thinks it, he says it, so it must be true because he is a "very stable genius"!

However, "the reality on the ground is that we are witnessing the continuation of the Israeli strikes, and that’s paving the way for further retaliatory reactions by the Iranian side,” according to Aljazeera.

Let's face it, just last week, Diaper Donnie declared he would decide "within two weeks" whether to join Israel in its war, only to strike Iran two days later. Anybody who knows anything about Trump knows that nothing he says can be believed. That didn't stop Elmo Easy, the prime minister of US vassal state Australia, to dutifully parrot the orange idiot's claim: "Australia welcomes President Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran." A ceasefire that neither Israel nor Iran have acknowledged.

Earlier, Iran launched an unprecedented missile attack at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US strikes, after giving advance warning. Apparently nobody was hurt but is that why Taco Trump flipped again? Can't risk bad news about dead US troops?

According to ABC News Qatar, as well as nations throughout the Middle East, temporarily closed their airspace in the wake of the attack, grounding flights throughout the region, and Israel conducted more military raids in Lebanon. The Qatari government condemned the "brazen aggression" and called for an immediate ceasefire. For why? Because the Al Udeid US Air Base in Qatar is the "largest and most significant in the Middle East" and was among sites targeted by Iran.

"The base hosts the US Central Command regional headquarters and more than 11,000 US and Coalition service members. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing — the largest wing in the Air Force — is stationed at the site, along with hundreds of combat aircraft, tankers, aerial refuelling, and intelligence assets.'

The Mango Mussolini visited the base last month to give one of his infamously batshit crazy monologues to dumbfounded troops and observers. As reported in Huffpost at the time: 'President Donald Trump stirred new controversy when, during his tour of the Middle East, he was accused of using U.S. troops stationed in Qatar as props to boost his false election claims. Speaking at the Al Udeid Air Base southwest of Doha on Thursday, Trump again falsely asserted he won the 2020 election against now-former President Joe Biden. He also, yet again, floated the unconstitutional idea of extending his stay in the White House even longer.'

It is unclear how much damage the purported Iranian nuclear program has sustained by US B-2 bombardment. However, Iran still insists it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, while Israel has an undeclared nuclear arsenal of at least 90 plutonium-based nuclear warheads and has produced enough plutonium for 100-200 weapons. Some observers claim the Zionazis have as many as 400 nuclear warheads.

Predictably, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned Iran's retaliation, fulfilling her role as a pathetic stooge after supporting the US bombing of Iran just two days ago, and the Australian government has consistently brushed off questions over whether the highly sensitive military facilities at Pine Gap or North West Cape provided intelligence to the US for its bombing raids against Iran's nuclear facilities on the weekend.

"Since 2011 the US has maintained a rotational force of marines in Darwin and worked with the government to expand Northern Territory airfields for a growing number of visiting US military aircraft. Australia will also host rotations of US nuclear-powered submarines at HMAS Stirling near Perth from 2027" (ABC News).

Notice how the ABC uses the pusillanimous terms "rotational" and "visiting", as if there isn't a permanent US military presence in Australia, including troops, naval vessels and military aircraft. Notice also the craven disclaimer "worked with the government," as if the US doesn't do exactly as it pleases in Australia and as if the Aussie government ever says no. Even war hawks like former PM Scum Morrison's disgraced former Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo and current Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Andrew Hastie have called for greater transparency and say that currently Australia only has a limited say over US military activities there. Australia IS a US military base.

Meanwhile, with Israel, Iran and the USA trading blows, oil price "plunges" 8pc to around $US70 after Iran does not target energy infrastructure." Whoops! Not to be left out of the global clown show and balloon-folding extravaganza, ahead of a NATO hobnob Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has described Iran, Russia and North Korea as a "coalition of murderers" when he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (he of the "royal invitation" to Trump during a humiliating Oval Office knob polish).

Coalition of murderers doesn't quite have the same zing as "axis of evil" but I think we all know where Volodymyr is getting his cue from.

But it isn't Iran, Russia or North Korea that have have military bases entrenched throughout the Middle East, is it!