#ASKBOXHEAD - Ants

21 April 2025 1 minute read

Our man Boxhead has been on a well deserved vacation in the Nation's Sin City, the Gold Coast. There he has been sunning himself on the beach, and indulging himself as he partied the night away with all the temptations on offer there.

But duty calls Boxy! Time to get off your arse and answer our readers. Today it is Henry...

Dear Boxhead,

It is not enough to be busy. So are the ants. The question is: What are we busy about?

Henry David Thoreau

Dear Henry,

Ants you say? Do you think they are busy? They seem to be just wandering around carefree from what I can see. Maybe hoping to bump into some food or a friend as they scurry along. Just like me on my holiday. Hoping to bump into some sweet Filipino lass...

Whoops. Sorry, didn't mean to go that far.

Listen Harry, you can be busy as you want. Who cares! But if you are feeling stressed from life's activities then stick your noggin into cardboard. I did, and I've never looked back.

Yours rested and contentedly,

Boxy