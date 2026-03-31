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THE MUTATED NATIONS

Max Gross 31 March 2026 2 minutes read

"Still negative function, sir!"

Ever wonder why the so-called United Nations is so feckin’ useless in stopping wars or Israel’s genocidal rampage? It is headquartered in New York, USA, not a neutral country, but a belligerent participant.

This from the South China Morning Post: “More than 3,000 people have been killed in the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered Iranian attacks on Israel and neighbouring Gulf Arab states. Meanwhile, Israel has invaded Lebanon while targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.”

Israel is once again using Hezbollah as an excuse to advance it’s Zionazi “Eretz Yisrael” Lebensraum ambitions. And Netanyahu’s useful American idiot is helping.

The demented US President Donald J Caligula seems about to launch a ground invasion of Iran: an additional ‘2,500 US Marines trained in amphibious landings arrived in the Middle East.’ If so, it will be an absolute bloodbath.

Must the whole world go up in flames because of Israel?

Interestingly, no Israel “Defence” Force (IDF) soldiers will join the apparent US ground assault. Well, after all, the IDF is only trained to fight unarmed women, children and bedridden invalids.

Meanwhile, at another “No Kings” rally over the weekend, around nine million people across the USA protested against the fat old orange maniac’s authoritarianism and Israel’s Zionazism. There were similar massive crowds in other countries.

Here in Australia, such public protests are all but illegal; criticism of Zionazi Israel is verboten. Weird! Jews make up less that 1% of the entire population but have 100% of the government’s and news media’s support. Welcome to South Israel!!!

And as the Israeli/US war against Iran continues and your fuel and food costs increase, Israel maintains its suicidal “Samson Option” and the USA remains the only nation to have used nuclear weapons against civilians.

Are you getting any sleep yet?

But hey! there is one way to stop this: arrest Trump and his accomplices.

Regime change USA!

[ First published in the Max Gross Archives ]