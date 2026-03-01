Featured

HISTORY ALWAYS REPEATS

Max Gross 01 March 2026 1 minute read

Yesterday, rogue state Israel began bombing Iran, and its US accomplice soon followed.

Australia’s gutless, lickspittle prime minister immediately declared his support for the illegal attacks, saying the Iranian regime has been a “destabilising force” for decades.

What does “Albo” think Israel is? What does he think the senile, orange-painted pedophile US president is???

No doubt the US spy bases Pine Gap and North West Cape in Australia were involved in the attacks, providing intel and targeting coordinates.

So far, the Israeli and US missiles and bombs have liberated hundreds of “brave Iranian people” from life, including more than a hundred kids killed when missiles struck two schools.

Iran has retaliated but reports talk only of minimal damage. Oh, except for a “key US-operated early warning radar system stationed in Qatar”, worth about US$1 BILLION!

Obviously Israel and all US military bases and its interests in the region are now legitimate targets.

The only prediction I am confident of making is… blowback. And slack-jawed dimwits everywhere standing around scratching their heads and asking “why do terrorists hate us?”

That’s all I can say for now. I feel so fucking nauseous!