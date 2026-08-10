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Space Karen dumping space junk on moon

Strontium 90 10 August 2026 1 minute read

As part of the operation of one of his corporate enterprises, Elon Musk today dumped a massive payload of space junk on the moon.







The massive crater created as the space junk crashed into Musk's new rubbish dump is visible from earth.



I would like to advocate for giving this man more cash subsidies! With a little more motivation he could blow the whole thing up, or at least kick it out of orbit, and we will be rid of having to watch that unsightly dead rock rotating by night after night, year after year, century after century.





We would also be rid of the interminable tides and the infernal sound of waves lapping at our shores 24/7



Silence and dark forever!