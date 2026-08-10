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Space Karen dumping space junk on moon

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As part of the operation of one of his corporate enterprises, Elon Musk today dumped a massive payload of space junk on the moon.


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The massive crater created as the space junk crashed into Musk's new rubbish dump is visible from earth.


I would like to advocate for giving this man more cash subsidies! With a little more motivation he could blow the whole thing up, or at least kick it out of orbit, and we will be rid of having to watch that unsightly dead rock rotating by night after night, year after year, century after century.

 

We would also be rid of the interminable tides and the infernal sound of waves lapping at our shores 24/7

Silence and dark forever!

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  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 8 days ago
    I thought we were gunna move there. A short stay, while on the way to Mars. What happened? Is he really as full of shit as they say?
  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 7 days ago
    No worrying my friend. We send Earth garbage to Gaza Landfill.  This for filling holes so Donald J can build Mediterranean Palms Golf Course.  Coming very soon. Very exclusive membership.  Get in early.  Buy now, save later.  Now offering 10 free driving range sessions with tanerite exploding targets. Grand Opening August 1, 2028.  
    Wear a Heil Hitenyahu T-shirt for win big prizes.
    • This commment is unpublished.
      · 7 days ago
      @Heil Hitenyahu Gee Mr Trumpypoo, I thought the garbage was going to be used in the Magic Ballroom. The one you and your cronies are ripping us off with. 
      Just wait till the Democrats are back in power. You will be neck deep in the garbage I assure you.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 5 days ago
    Where are the spacemen nowadays? Heroes floating down from the ether that could rescue us all from the misery and woe of 21st Century life. These intrepid adventurers lit up the last century with their spunk and IQ.
    Neil. Yuri. Valentina.Buzz.
    Christ, who do we have now? Some hair transplanted South African freak and a bald headed fuck from Amazon! No wonder it is all going to shit.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 3 days ago
    I used to be a space man. I even went to the moon once. At least I thought it was the moon. Wait it could have been Brunswick. Can't really remember.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 2 days ago
    My name isn't Dennis. It's Denis. That is what it says on my birth certificate. One day I will show it to you all as proof. If I could only find it. I used to keep it in a safe. Ok, fine, it was more like a shoe box.  But it did have a lid on it. Fine, it was glad wrap or something like that. Anyway what is with that bad language? You must be a nasty person. Or at least a bit mean. And I am not lazy. It's true I did sleep all day once. Ok, it might have been more than a few times.
    • This commment is unpublished.
      · 1 days ago
      @Denis (with one "n") Sorry Denise. Wouldn't want to get a drug taking, lazy hippie's name wrong, would I? Just get out and get a job and I won't bother you any more you lazy prick.
  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 11 hours ago
    You sound like a real sweetheart Denis. I've been known to lounge around in bed all day on occasion. Don't let these anonymous bullies get to you.
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