25 Fucking Years

Tex Lumbago 30 January 2026 1 minute read

That's right.

It is 25 Fucking years since XenoxNews.com leapt onto the Internet.

25 years of Australia's only Fair Fucking Dinkum News.

Originating from a Melbum pamphlet specialising in political philosophy, art criticism, and nude alien pics, we decided the wonders of the World Wide Intertubes was for us, and launched our fabulous website back in February 2001. Little did we know about the mayhem and hilarity that followed...

You may be wondering what the hell we are about. Well in that case, let the Man in the Box tell you:

Catering to the intellectual vanguard, XenoxNews.com continues to power ahead with it's in-depth social analysis, scientific discovery, and poetry.

As a bonus, soon we will have all the original paper editions available as downloadable pdfs. You can then enjoy a feast of Melbum Intellect from back in the last century.

Previous Celebrations

10 years - https://www.xenoxnews.com/home/editorial/2879-10-years-of-xenoxnewscom-our-editor-declares-his-principals

5 years - https://www.xenoxnews.com/home/editorial/1912-blank-73700075

1st 25th Anniversary - https://www.xenoxnews.com/home/editorial/1908-blank-65625705

And as far as we know, they still haven't plugged that leak.