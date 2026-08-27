Featured

RUNNING WITH MURDERERS

Max Gross 27 August 2026 5 minutes read

IDF genocideers to participate in the Sydney Marathon!

Australia’s annual 42 kilometre Sydney Marathon is scheduled to be held 30 August and involves more than 40,000 runners from more than 40 countries. One of those countries is genocidal rogue state Israel.

As reported by Michael West, “As many as 40 former and current IDF soldiers and associates are coming to Australia to compete in the Sydney Marathon on August 30, a trip sponsored by AIJAC and the Zionist Council of NSW”, because, of course.

The annual charity event hopes to raise $13 million. Last year it raised a record-breaking $8 million and more than $36 million since its launch in 2000, the money dispersed to genuinely worthy and needful causes . So it’s pretty fucking grotesque that among those “former and current IDF soldiers” are members of Israel’s notorious Golani brigade. It was the Golani brigade that last March who attacked two ambulance convoys in Rafah, Gaza, and then buried the bodies of its murdered victims in a mass grave to hide the crime.

The Zionist lobby obviously invited these “Chosen” war criminals to participate in the marathon to provoke an outraged public response. Then the Zionist Lobby can howl as usual about “antisemitism!” and thus justify the McCarthyist demands of their Voice to Government agent - the disingenuous Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal - to make the slightest criticism of Israel illegal. Because why? Because that’s one of the core functions of Israel’s Zionist lobby: to push the lie that Zionism = Israel = all Jews. Which , of course, it fucking does not!

Some Jewish individuals and organisations condemn Israel’s ceaseless atrocities throughout Gaza and occupied West Bank, as well as in Lebanon, Syria, Iran and elsewhere. And they need our strong support. Some Jews but not most Jews, even here in distant Australia where our politicians, corporate media outlets, and other institutions are either cowed or complicit, treating Israel like an untouchable sacred cow.

And one of those politicians is Chris Minns, the Premier of my home state, New South Wales (NSW).

That is the same Minns who had Sydney’s iconic Opera House officially defaced with the blue and white colors of the Israeli apartheid state. The same Minns who used the Dural “antisemitism terrorism” hoax to rush draconian anti-protest legislation through Parliament in order to outlaw public demonstrations against Zionazi Israel. The same Minns who ordered rioting cops to attack people objecting to the morally and ethically grotesque state reception given to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a genocide advocate. The same Minns who proposes to arm Jewish-only “security guards” that even the jacked-up NSW police object to.

And yes, that is the very same NSW police that used Israeli spyware Celebrite more than 30,000 times since 2022 despite claiming, under questioning during a Parliamentary enquiry, than they never have. Ri-iiiight.

Punters Politics nailed it, saying “You no longer need to do anything wrong before police use Israeli spyware to read every text that you ever sent.”

As Greens party member of the NSW parliament Sue Higginson warns: “...the NSW police, using data from an Israeli corporation… can access any message they have ever sent, any photo they have ever taken, their location at any moment, everything they have ever searched and biometric data about who they are.”

Anytime. Anywhere. Without a warrant. And that downloaded data - your data - can and will be kept indefinitely by police. And who you reckon they mostly use that spy shit on? Well, we don’t call the NSW premier Mossad Minns for nothing!

And that’s how thoroughly fucked up this “antisemitism” scam is. Sure, actual antisemitism exists. Definitely. There are genuine antisemites who hate Jews for just being Jews, just as there are those who hate Muslims for being Muslims and those who hate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for having a dark skin tone. But opposing Israel, opposing genocide and supporting Palestinian sovereignty, statehood and rights to self defence and existence, is not antisemitism.

FFS, to be absolutely clear, the NSW Supreme Court has ruled that criticism of Israel does not breach the law: “it is not antisemitic to criticise Israel”.

As for the Sydney Marathon, there is a distinct risk that the NSW government will once again use the cops to bash and arrest anyone who dares object to the involvement of Israeli Occupation Force killers. So, what to do? The Australian government could and should but won’t revoke the entry visas of those baby killers. The marathon organisers could and should but won’t ban those Israeli baby killers from participating. Thousand of Aussies could and should gather to protest but we know what Minns will order the cops to do to them. The threat is real. We have seen it before. So I have an idea.

Boycott.

If you are a spectator, stay away. If you are a runner, turn up but as soon as the starting pistol fires, walk away. Let the “Chosen” run alone. Imagine the news footage of lone IDF criminals plodding along empty Sydney streets!

But the final obscenity? The Zionist Council of NSW calls those pricks a “peace delegation”!