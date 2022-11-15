AskBoxhead - Freedom

Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Dear Mr Boxhead,

How much freedom can we supply to our friends in the Ukraine?

General Smedley

Dear Soldier Smedley,

Your Freedom. Their Freedom. Any fucking Freedom. Whatever it is, I don't think many are getting it, let alone the good people of The Ukraine.

Except for me, of course. This is something I have never lacked. You see Smedley boy, it is the advantage of having a cardboard case round your skull. A shield from the do-gooders, human rightists, and other assorted wet liberal noodles. I have total freedom in my box because no one tells me what to do, and I do as I say.

And isn't the definition of freedom?

Yours in a fighting fury of freedom,

Boxy